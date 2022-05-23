ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richlands, VA

Mac Osborne earns win for Virginia Tech in softball

By BHC Sports Desk
heraldcourier.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMac Osborne helped keep Virginia Tech’s softball season alive. The former Richlands High School star was the winning pitcher in an elimination game of the NCAA tournament regional round against Miami (Ohio) in a contest that...

heraldcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
heraldcourier.com

Prep Softball: Hannah Light Cress steps down as John Battle's coach

John Battle High School suffered a 9-3 loss to the Tazewell Bulldogs in the first round of the Region 2D softball tournament on Thursday in what turned out to be the final game at the helm of the Trojans for head coach Hannah Light Cress. Cress resigned after four seasons...
TAZEWELL, VA
heraldcourier.com

LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon boys win Region 3D title

Xander Brown led the way for Abingdon High School on Thursday as the Falcons won the VHSL Region 3D boys track and field championship during the meet held at Staunton River High School. Brown was triumphant in the 100, 200 and 400 meters as the Falcons cruised to the team...
ABINGDON, VA
heraldcourier.com

Prep Roundup: Region 2D win for Gate City's baseball team; Region 1D bids for Rye Cove baseball, softball; Tourney titles for Eastside baseball, softball; John Battle, Thomas Walker twosomes win tennis titles;

Ryan Jessee went the distance on the mound, striking out nine in spinning a six-hitter as Gate City High School earned a 6-4 victory over homestanding Marion on Wednesday night in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D baseball tournament. Carter Babb drove in two runs for the Blue...
GATE CITY, VA
heraldcourier.com

Abingdon downs John Battle, 9-2

ABINGDON, Va. – Abingdon junior Ethan Gibson has been on the radar of college baseball recruiters and prep analysts since his freshman season. But the Virginia Tech commit has only one immediate concern. “l just want to have fun and help my team win,” Gibson said. “Once you step...
ABINGDON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Richlands, VA
State
Kentucky State
Local
Virginia Sports
Richlands, VA
Sports
heraldcourier.com

Gate City downs Marion

Ryan Jessee went the distance on the mound, striking out nine in spinning a six-hitter as Gate City High School earned a 6-4 victory over homestanding Marion on Wednesday night in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D baseball tournament. Carter Babb drove in two runs for the Blue...
GATE CITY, VA
heraldcourier.com

Wrongful death complaint cites hazing, Greek life at Emory & Henry

Gracie LeAnn Dimit was 20 years old when she was killed in a car crash near Emory & Henry College’s main campus on the night of July 16, 2020. Her family believes that her death was directly linked to Greek life at the college. Last week, Gracie Dimit’s estate filed a wrongful death suit against E&H.
EMORY, VA
heraldcourier.com

Bristol Tennessee files landfill lawsuit against Bristol Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. – The city of Bristol Tennessee on Thursday filed a civil complaint and is seeking an injunction against its sister city over Bristol Virginia’s lack of action on its embattled landfill. The complaint, a motion for a preliminary injunction and supporting documents were filed Thursday in...
BRISTOL, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collegiate Career#Richlands High School#Super Regional
heraldcourier.com

Boone Lake reopens just in time for summer fun

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Seven years after the Boone Dam was closed for repair, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) reopened the Boone Dam Public Recreation Area, just in time for Tri-Cities residents and visitors to enjoy Memorial Day weekend. Kevin Holbrook, the TVA's senior construction manager for the Boone Dam...
KINGSPORT, TN
heraldcourier.com

Bristol home listings for people who need a lot of living space

Looking for a turnkey home in the heart of Abingdon? Conveniently located, this custom built colonial is situated on a double lot with 2 acres, and equipped with 4 large bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and over 3000+ sqft of finished living space! Featuring tons of charm inside and out, this home offers a convenient floor plan highlighted with hardwood floors, granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, plus an unfinished basement for extra storage that could easily be converted into extra living space as well. On the outside, you will be impressed by the curb appeal with a covered wrap around porch, 2 car attached garage, extensive landscape with tons of seclusion, plus so much more. Homes like this rarely come up for sale, and will not last long priced to sell at $425k. Call today to schedule your appointment!
ABINGDON, VA
heraldcourier.com

Plumb Alley Day is back

Plumb Alley Day returns to the streets of Abingdon this Saturday after a two-year hiatus. This street fair and yard sale once drew as many as 10,000 visitors to the one-day event that unofficially kicks off at sunrise and rolls through midafternoon. It’s celebrated on Plumb Alley — a single-car-wide...
ABINGDON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy