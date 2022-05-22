ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse stands in solidarity with Buffalo during candlelight vigil

By Madison Moore
localsyr.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Community members, faith leaders, and elected officials gather Sunday evening at True Vine Baptist Church on Syracuse’s Southside for a candlelight vigil to stand in solidarity with Buffalo against racism and hatred. This comes just over a week after a...

www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candlelight Vigil#Central New York#Racism#Community#True Vine Baptist Church#State Senate#Syracuse Common Council#Og
Society
