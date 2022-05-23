Severe Weather Statement issued for Aiken by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 21:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Bulloch; Evans; Inland Bryan; Tattnall STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF BRYAN, EVANS, BULLOCH AND TATTNALL COUNTIES At 1014 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Daisy, or near Claxton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Statesboro, Claxton, Pembroke, Hagan, Daisy, Nevils, Georgia Southern and Denmark. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

BRYAN COUNTY, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO