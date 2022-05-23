Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aiken by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 21:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Jenkins; Screven STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SCREVEN, JENKINS AND ALLENDALE COUNTIES At 945 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Woodcliff, or near Sylvania, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Sylvania, Hiltonia, Rocky Ford, Woodcliff, Altman, Hilltonia, Captolo and Millhaven. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

JENKINS COUNTY, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO