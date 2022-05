A realtor says burglars targeted a San Jose home still on the market. Police are now trying to figure out if they got the idea by going to an open house and casing the home. Footage from a surveillance camera shows someone rolling a brand new refrigerator out of a vacant condo for sale in East San Jose. The footage was provided by the homeowner. NBC Bay Area is blurring the faces seen in the footage because police have not yet identified anyone in the footage as suspects.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO