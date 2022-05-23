ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McNaney makes 14 saves, Terps move on to NCAA semifinals

By Chuck Brame
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, O.H. (WETM) – Corning natives Logan McNaney and head coach John Tillman are headed back to the NCAA semifinals.

(Photo courtesy: @TerpsMLax)

The top-seeded Maryland men’s lacrosse team defeated Virginia 18-9 in the NCAA quarterfinals on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio. The game was a rematch of last year’s national championship game which was won by the Cavaliers. Junior goalie Logan McNaney made 14 saves in goal for the undefeated Terrapins. The All-American honorable mention has now made double-figure saves nine times this season.

Griffin Schutz scored the first goal of the game to give the Cavs a 1-0 lead in the first quarter. The Terps would answer back with four straight goals and led 4-1 after the first quarter. Maryland took a 9-4 lead into halftime and would stay in front to advance to their seventh Final Four in the last nine years under the guidance of Tillman. Owen Murphy scored a game-high four goals for the Terps.

Maryland (16-0) will take on No. 5 seed Princeton in the NCAA semifinals in East Hartford, Connecticut on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Person
Owen Murphy
