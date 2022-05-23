ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Troop 547 earning their way to the national jamboree

By Jeena Cadigan
 4 days ago

WEST UNION, W.Va. – On Sunday, at the Celtic gathering , Boy Scout troop 547 held a fundraiser to go to the 2 023 National Jamboree .

Eight boy scouts’ handmade wristbands to sell along with food and drinks. All the funds raised will help each scout reach their $1,500 goal to earn their way to the jamboree.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ssfjQ_0fmu3pWf00
Troop 547 making wristbands to sell (WBOY Image)

“It’s important to send our troop there so they come with this memory,” Peggy Sue Miller, Troop 547 scout leader, said. “They didn’t get to go because of COVID when it was originally scheduled so some of our kids are a lot older. But they’re going to leave with something they will never ever forget and that’s what scouting’s about. It’s about making memories, making friends, learning how to interact with everybody.”

The ten-day event will take place at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in July 2023. Thousands of scouts from all over the country will take part in several outdoor adventures to learn teamwork and leadership skills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ItW3o_0fmu3pWf00
“Help Troop 547 earn their wat to jamboree 2023” sign (WBOY Image)

Current and former boy scouts of troop 547 came out to the fundraiser to help make sure every kid got the opportunity to go.

“It was the best experience of my life,” said Bryce Miller, former Boy Scout of troop 547, about the jamboree. “I spent my world jamboree as the senior patrol leader, which is the scout in charge of the contingent, so I got to learn a lot about leadership that year. It was a lot for me. Just two weeks I learned a lot.”

Troop 547 will continue their fundraisers until every scout can go. Their next booth will be at Clarksburg’s First Friday fest on May 27.

