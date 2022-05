RUSSELL, Pa. – R.O.A.R. (Revitalization of Russell and Akeley) is excited to announce the return of their Pine Grove Days event. The event will be held Saturday, May 28, along N. Main Street in downtown Russell. The day kicks off with the Run for R.O.A.R. 5k beginning at 9 a.m. at the Russell United Methodist Church, those wishing to register the day of may do so from 8 – 8:45 a.m. in the Church parking lot.

RUSSELL, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO