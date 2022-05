A 14-year-old male student has been arrested after police say he threatened a shooting at Casey Middle School. The student, whose name is not being released because he is a juvenile, was arrested at 6 p.m. Wednesday after a search at his home in Superior. The teen is facing a felony charge of inciting destruction of life or property and a misdemeanor count of interference of staff or students of educational institutions.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO