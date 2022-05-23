UPDATE: Castine Rd. back open following incident

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The shooting death of a Lewiston man found at an Augusta towing company last week is now ruled a homicide. The body of 36-year old Tyler Morin was found by Maine State Police after they were called to Ready Road Service Towing Company last Friday just before 11 a.m.
Three People from Aroostook County Arrested in Medway. The East Millinocket Police Department arrested three people from Aroostook County on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop investigation in Medway on the morning of May 9. Active Warrant and Bail Conditions. Sgt. Kennedy conducted the stop around 2 a.m. on...
An 18-year-old was taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit through three Maine towns. The chase started just after midnight on Wednesday, with Brunswick and Freeport police pursuing a vehicle heading toward Brunswick through Durham. Brunswick police say the suspect, Justin Dennison of Freeport, crashed near Pleasant Street and was...
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Authorities are searching for a 21-year-old man who they believe is armed and dangerous. Reports of numerous shots being fired brought Lewiston Police to the area of 50 Knox Street around 3 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, authorities found a man who had been shot in...
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Two motorcyclists were captured on camera leaving tread marks on a Pride-themed crosswalk in Brunswick Tuesday. Moderation Brewing sent WMTW the footage showing the bikers creating the marks as they continued up and down the street. Brunswick Pride painted the rainbow crossing the day before. On...
LEE, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say no one was hurt this morning after a truck crashed into a house in Lee. Officials say when they got to the house on Lee Road, they found the truck partially in the home. Authorities believe the driver fell asleep at the wheel. Lee...
GOULDSBORO — A 53-year-old Steuben resident was uninjured after one of her 2011 Subaru’s front tires blew out Tuesday, May 17, on Route 1 near West Bay Road. The vehicle, which sustained moderate damage to the driver’s side front quarter, was hauled off by Rolfe’s Towing, according to Gouldsboro Police Chief Pat McNulty.
A Maine man has been charged with murder after his mother was found dead in her apartment earlier this week. Jason Ibarra, 42, was initially arrested Tuesday night and charged with violation of a conditional release. He was taken to Two Bridges Jail in Wiscasset, where state police detectives met with him and informed him he was being charged with murder.
The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between May 12 and 17:. Angel J. Muniz, 29, Lincoln, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and burglary. Thomas Wren, 61, Jamaica Plain, Mass., operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant. Meghan E. Babb, 39,...
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Two people from Waterville are in custody on Tuesday after police say they robbed a gas station in Fairfield in the middle of the night. Police say it happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at the Circle K on Norridgewock Road. That’s when an employee called to...
It was a busy week for Maine law enforcement, with drug busts in three communities that netted seizures of meth, cocaine, fentanyl, and Xanax. On Wednesday, May 18, Deputy Seth Rolfe was on patrol in Bradford when he noticed a vehicle sitting on the side of the road that appeared to be broken down. He stopped to talk with the occupants and see if he could offer any assistance. During that conversation, Deputy Rolfe identified one of the people as Jennifer Kane, 37, of Corinth who was out on bail with several conditions. When he noticed some suspicious items in plain view, Rolfe conducted a search of the vehicle. As a result of that search, he seized cocaine and fentanyl.
BRADFORD, Maine (WABI) - A Corinth woman was arrested on drug charges in Bradford. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was on rural patrol last Wednesday when he came across a vehicle on the side of the road. Jennifer Kane, 37, was out on bail at the...
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 42 year old man living in Bath has been arrested and charged with the murder of his mother. According to the press release, just before Noon on Tuesday, May 24th, police responded to an apartment at 125 Congress Street in Bath. In the apartment, they discovered the body of 66 year old Jeanine Ross..
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston Police Department were on scene in Lewiston, attempting to convince a man barricaded inside of a house to come out. Police negotiators and mental health workers were at the home on Montello Street since 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The incident has since ended. Police have arrested...
ROCKLAND — A 46-year-old Rockland man was arrested May 23 for allegedly stealing a vehicle in Rockland and driving it until he was apprehended by police after being involved in an incident in Waldo County. Rockland Police received a report May 23 of a vehicle stolen from Tillson Avenue...
An inmate at the Androscoggin County Jail is back in custody after a wild escape that ended in a couple of car crashes. I think David Ricardo Mockler, 23 of Lisbon, must be a Steve McQueen fan. On Monday, he escaped from the Androscoggin County Jail in dramatic fashion and might have actually succeeded if not for a pair of car crashes that followed.
HOLDEN (WGME) -- Police say they made the largest drug bust in Holden’s history. Holden police say they pulled over a car for a routine traffic stop on Sunday and discovered a gun, cash, heroin, Xanax, and a lot of fentanyl. The street value of the drugs is more...
BELFAST, Maine (AP) — A Maine man on trial in the killings of three people delivered his own opening statement Wednesday, calling the victims “drug addicts" and describing the deaths as “accidents” and “self defense.”. A prosecutor described a calculated plan in which Thomas Bonfanti,...
Bangor Police say scammers got thousands from a local resident with a new version of an old scam that involved picking the money up in person. This particular scam has been around for quite a while. Let's set the scene for the way it used to work:. Your grandmother is...
PLYMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - A Dixmont woman is facing drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Plymouth. Police say 36-year-old Kendra Mason was in possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl. She was arrested for trafficking drugs and violation of conditions of release. Mason is in the Penobscot County Jail.
