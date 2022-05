Overwhelming victory on his debut at the Roland Garros 2022 for world number 1 Novak Djokovic, who yesterday walked on the rubble of Yoshito Nishioka (6-3 6-1 6-0) albeit with some initial difficulties. In the second round, he will find the Slovak Alex Molcan for what will be a sentimentally special match for Djokovic, who will find his historic coach and friend Marian Vajda but this time alongside his rival.

