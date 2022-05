Hi everyone, here I am as a little baby when I first came to live with Gail In September of last year. I was dying when Gail found me. She looked all over for an open vet. When she finally found a vet that would look at me the vet said that I was not going to make it. She said to take me home and make me comfortable for what little time I had left.

OWEGO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO