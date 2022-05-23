ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to know about SNL’s biggest cast shakeup in years

By Monique Beals
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
Saturday’s episode of “Saturday Night Live” was the final show for cast members Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney, marking the most significant cast changeup in years.

While the show does not typically allow for grandiose departures from its actors, the stalwarts took a moment to say their goodbyes during SNL’s 47th season finale.

“Well, Earth, I love you, thanks for letting me stay awhile,” McKinnon said on the show during a skit in which she portrayed Miss Rafferty, an alien abductee.

During her run on SNL, McKinnon has portrayed a slew of political figures like Sens. Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham, as well as Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Davidson, another staple since 2014, said, “I appreciate SNL always having my back and allowing me to work on myself and grow,” addressing the show’s longtime producer Lorne Michaels directly.

“Thank you to Lorne for never giving up on me or judging me even when everyone else was, for believing in me and allowing me to have a place I could call home with the memories that will last a lifetime,” he said.

Throughout his tenure on the show, Davidson’s personal life has garnered much attention from his engagement to Ariana Grande to his relationship with current girlfriend, Kim Kardashian.

Davidson has also impersonated political figures including former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and drew criticism in 2018 for mocking Rep. Dan. Crenshaw’s eyepatch.

After departing from SNL, Davidson is expected to star in, write and produce “Bupkis” on NBC’s Peacock platform, according to Variety.

Bryant, who joined the cast in 2012, also said goodbye during “Weekend Update” in a skit during which she portrayed a trend forecaster, saying “10 nice years” was “in.”

The show will return next season after its typical summer break.

