Wyoming Boys State Track Meet Day #3

By Frank Gambino
 4 days ago
The Wyoming State Track and Field Meet for the boys concluded on Saturday in Casper and in 4A, Sheridan was the repeat state champion with 134.5 with Cheyenne Central 2nd with 97.5 and Natrona 3rd with 85. The big news of the day came in the shot put as Kelly Walsh's...

