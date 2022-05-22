Wyoming Boys State Track Meet Day #3

Skip Ewing has written songs for huge country music artists like Kenny Chesney, George Strait, Bryan White, Reba and many others, now he's sharing his Wyoming story with us. Skip moved to Nashville right out of high school and hit the ground running, writing, singing and being a part of the music industry. Through his career he's written hundreds of songs and many are ones that you'll surely remember. Bryan White's hit song "Rebecca Lynn" from 1996 was based on Skips daughter, Rebecca. He's written many hits for Kenny Chesney including the songs "Me and You" and "You Had Me From Hello". He wrote "Every Other Weekend" that he sang with Reba. He's had big songs for Clint Black, Randy Travis, Diamond Rio, Keith Urban, Willie Nelson and Collin Raye's "Love, Me" to name a few.

WYOMING STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO