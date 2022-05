LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette YWCA is hosting their 48th Annual Salute to Women next month. The event is a time to recognize outstanding women in the Greater Lafayette community. Salute to Women has been able to honor 343 women since 1974. Back then, a collection of women-led organizations decided they needed to recognize women who worked to leave the community better than they found it.

LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO