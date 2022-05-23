Special Weather Statement issued for Central Greenville, Greater Pickens, Greenville Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Transylvania FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Transylvania County, North Carolina * WHEN...Until 400 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding along the French Broad River from Rosman to Brevard to Etowah to Blantyre will continue for at least the next several hours, impacting common, flood-prone roadways, boat access areas, farmland, and other areas adjacent to streams. Additional, nuisance flooding will continue to develop along the Davidson River and the Little River as well through the overnight hours. * The French Broad River at Rosman is now on its third rise of the night and has exceeded the Minor Flood Stage of 9.0 feet once again. The river is expected to continue to rise to near 10.5 feet over the next 1-2 hours before attempting another crest and beginning another recession. If additional heavy rainfall develops, Rosman may approach 11-12 feet and if so, a new Flash Flood Warning will be issued to highlight this threat for a new round of more significant flooding. Please stay weather aware through the overnight hours until the heavy rain threat ends later Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 119 AM EDT, A new area of heavy rain developed over the past few hours over western Transylvania County, producing 1-2 inches of accumulation from Rosman west towards Lake Toxaway. This has exacerbated ongoing high stream flows and may have caused a few areas of new flooding. While this latest heavy rain has ended, streams across the area remain high and several remain out of their banks, continuing to flood low-lying areas. The French Broad River at Rosman has returned to Minor Flood Stage, and may rise up to one foot higher than earlier crests. The Davidson River and Little River continue to rise between Action Stage and Minor Flood Stage. Therefore, the Flood Warning will be allowed to continue for several more hours. Be aware that additional heavy rainfall remains possible into the early morning hours. This rainfall may be significant and produce new rounds of flash flooding. Due to elevated stream flows, there is the potential for more significant flash flooding tonight. New Flash Flood Warnings may be issued. Therefore, residents and campers in the area from Lake Toxaway to Balsam Grove to Rosman, Pisgah Forest, Brevard, and Etowah need to be prepared to seek higher ground immediately. Flash flooding may develop quickly and give you little time to evacuate. Do not wait for a Flash Flood Warning to take action once heavy rain begins. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Brevard, Rosman, Gorges State Park, Dupont State Forest, Balsam Grove, Connestee, Wolf Mountain, Sapphire, Penrose, Cedar Mountain, Little River In Transylvania County and North Transylvania.

