Greenville County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Greenville, Greater Pickens, Greenville Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-22 19:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Transylvania FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Transylvania County, North Carolina * WHEN...Until 400 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding along the French Broad River from Rosman to Brevard to Etowah to Blantyre will continue for at least the next several hours, impacting common, flood-prone roadways, boat access areas, farmland, and other areas adjacent to streams. Additional, nuisance flooding will continue to develop along the Davidson River and the Little River as well through the overnight hours. * The French Broad River at Rosman is now on its third rise of the night and has exceeded the Minor Flood Stage of 9.0 feet once again. The river is expected to continue to rise to near 10.5 feet over the next 1-2 hours before attempting another crest and beginning another recession. If additional heavy rainfall develops, Rosman may approach 11-12 feet and if so, a new Flash Flood Warning will be issued to highlight this threat for a new round of more significant flooding. Please stay weather aware through the overnight hours until the heavy rain threat ends later Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 119 AM EDT, A new area of heavy rain developed over the past few hours over western Transylvania County, producing 1-2 inches of accumulation from Rosman west towards Lake Toxaway. This has exacerbated ongoing high stream flows and may have caused a few areas of new flooding. While this latest heavy rain has ended, streams across the area remain high and several remain out of their banks, continuing to flood low-lying areas. The French Broad River at Rosman has returned to Minor Flood Stage, and may rise up to one foot higher than earlier crests. The Davidson River and Little River continue to rise between Action Stage and Minor Flood Stage. Therefore, the Flood Warning will be allowed to continue for several more hours. Be aware that additional heavy rainfall remains possible into the early morning hours. This rainfall may be significant and produce new rounds of flash flooding. Due to elevated stream flows, there is the potential for more significant flash flooding tonight. New Flash Flood Warnings may be issued. Therefore, residents and campers in the area from Lake Toxaway to Balsam Grove to Rosman, Pisgah Forest, Brevard, and Etowah need to be prepared to seek higher ground immediately. Flash flooding may develop quickly and give you little time to evacuate. Do not wait for a Flash Flood Warning to take action once heavy rain begins. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Brevard, Rosman, Gorges State Park, Dupont State Forest, Balsam Grove, Connestee, Wolf Mountain, Sapphire, Penrose, Cedar Mountain, Little River In Transylvania County and North Transylvania.
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 20:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Jackson FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western North Carolina, including the following counties, Jackson and Transylvania. * WHEN...Until 400 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Minor flooding along the French Broad River from Rosman to Brevard to Etowah to Blantyre will continue for at least the next several hours, impacting common, flood-prone roadways, boat access areas, farmland, and other areas adjacent to streams. Additional, nuisance flooding will continue to develop along the Davidson River and the Little River as well through the overnight hours. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1004 PM EDT, Earlier heavy rainfall has temporarily ended across Transylvania and extreme southeastern Jackson counties and the original flash flood threat has ended. However, streams across the area remain high and several remain out of their banks, continuing to flood low-lying areas. Area streams that originally crested and fell below bankfull are rising again on additional runoff. The French Broad River at Rosman has returned to Minor Flood Stage, and may rise higher than earlier crests if additional rainfall develops. The Davidson River and Little River continue to rise between Action Stage and Minor Flood Stage. The Little River will likely exceed Minor Flood Stage later tonight. Therefore, the Flash Flood Warning was cancelled and replaced with a Flood Warning. Be aware that additional heavy rainfall is expected overnight tonight. This rainfall may be significant and produce new rounds of flash flooding. Due to elevated stream flows, there is the potential for more significant flash flooding tonight. New Flash Flood Warnings may be issued. Therefore, residents and campers in the area from Lake Toxaway to Balsam Grove to Rosman, Pisgah Forest, Brevard, and Etowah need to be prepared to seek higher ground immediately. Flash flooding may develop quickly and give you little time to evacuate. Do not wait for a Flash Flood Warning to take action once heavy rain begins. - Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area overnight tonight. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Brevard, Rosman, Gorges State Park, Dupont State Forest, Balsam Grove, Connestee, Wolf Mountain, Sapphire, Penrose, Cedar Mountain, Little River In Transylvania County and North Transylvania.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 17:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Abbeville; Greenwood; Laurens The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Laurens County in Upstate South Carolina Eastern Abbeville County in Upstate South Carolina Western Greenwood County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 524 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles southeast of Abbeville, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Greenwood, Hodges and Cokesbury around 540 PM EDT. Ware Shoals and Shoals Junction around 550 PM EDT. Waterloo around 600 PM EDT. Laurens and Gray Court around 610 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this dangerous thunderstorm include Coronaca, Bradley, Hickory Tavern, Ora and Promised Land. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cherokee, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenwood, Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee; Chester; Edgefield; Fairfield; Greenwood; Lancaster; Laurens; Newberry; Saluda; Spartanburg; Union; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 275 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SC . SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CHEROKEE CHESTER EDGEFIELD FAIRFIELD GREENWOOD LANCASTER LAURENS NEWBERRY SALUDA SPARTANBURG UNION YORK
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Swain by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way. For detailed information including observed and forecast stages, flood impacts, flood history, FEMA Flood Hazard Layers, and more, please visit: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=gsp The next statement should be issued this afternoon before 1215 PM EDT. Target Area: Swain The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina Tuckasegee River At Bryson City affecting Swain County. .Significant flows are being released from the reservoirs in the east and west forks of the Tuckasegee River in southern Jackson County. This flow continues to increase due to recent gate openings at Lake Glenville and further rises along the Tuckasegee River are expected over the next several hours. Additional heavy rainfall is possible overnight tonight and may exacerbate ongoing rises. Therefore, the Tuckasegee River at Bryson City is expected to continue rising over the next several hours, and will at least exceed 11-12 feet. However, more significant rises, possibly reaching 13 feet, are possible into the early overnight hours. Residents and campers along the Tuckasegee River from Whittier to Bryson City are urged to find higher ground before the river rises to dangerous levels and monitor the latest river levels and forecasts for the latest information. Please heed all guidance from Swain County Emergency Management. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tuckasegee River At Bryson City. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Low lying areas between Bryson Walk and the river will flood. Upstream between Main Street and the river, low lying areas including parts of the Bear Hunter Campground will flood. Old River Rd will be experiencing significant flooding. At 11.0 feet, The river will overflow its banks in the park downtown, and low lying areas along Island and Collins Streets will begin to flood. Toot Hollow Branch that flows into the river may overflow its banks and flood areas along the branch especially along Waters Street. Bear Hunter Campground will experience more significant flooding. At 12.0 feet, Businesses near Everett Street and along Island and Carringer Streets may flood. In Whittier, businesses along the river may have water in their loading docks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:46 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.1 feet and rising steadily. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 12 feet between 2am and 6am overnight. A crest approaching 13 feet is still possible later overnight, so persons along the river are urged to monitor river levels closely. This is a rapidly evolving situation. Additional heavy rainfall may cause higher crests. The river is not expected to crest until early Friday morning and will gradually recede through the rest of the day. The river may not fall below Action/Advisory Stage until overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. - Minor Flood Stage is 10.0 feet. Moderate Flood Stage is 13.5 feet.
SWAIN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 17:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Catawba; Cleveland; Gaston; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Western Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Central Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Gaston County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 508 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Shelby, or near Fallston, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Hickory, Newton, Conover, Cherryville, Longview, Icard, Hildebran, Belwood, Lawndale and Fallston. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

