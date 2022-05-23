ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, GA

Tripp Named to 2022 SSAC Softball Scholar-Athlete Team

By Bob Roberts
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Brewton-Parker Softball student-athlete MacKenzie Tripp has been named to the Southern States Athletic Conference Softball Scholar-Athlete Team presented by Barnes & Noble College, conference officials...

