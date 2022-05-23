Tripp Named to 2022 SSAC Softball Scholar-Athlete Team

Donald E. Collins lost his battle to cancer at home with his family by his side on May 22, 2022. Don was born on September 15, 1952, in Lyons Ga. He graduated high school as all American in both baseball and basketball. He chose to attend South Ga College and then went on to play MLB as starting " lefty " pitcher with The Atlanta Braves and Cleveland Indians. After retiring from baseball, he became a successful business entrepreneur. He is best known for The Barber Shop of Newnan. The shop was his happy place. He loved to just hang out and chat with all the clients and be around all the employees that he felt were family.

LYONS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO