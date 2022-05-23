ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horseheads, NY

Horseheads Ryan Massengale places 2nd at Blatnick Tournament, qualifies for nationals

By Chuck Brame
 4 days ago

VICTOR, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Horseheads wrestlers competed against some tough competition this weekend.

Horseheads junior Ryan Massengale finished in second place at 126 pounds at the Jeff Blatnick NYS Olympic Style Wrestling Championship in Victor. Massengale went 4-1 in the tournament with three wins by pin and qualified for nationals in Fargo with his second place finish.

Horseheads Coleton Owen competed in the 16U tournament at 132 pounds. Owen went 1-2 and defeated Zachary Mrzywka of Macedon by pin at 1:29.

