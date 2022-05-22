Tenille Dashwood Joins Cast of The Charisma Killers Film

Night Court is coming back to NBC, and star Melissa Rauch shared the first pics from the revival series featuring John Larroquette and more. The revival of the classic 1980s sitcom was picked up to series for next season, and Rauch posted pics to her Instagram featuring the cast including herself, Larroquette, Kapil Talwalkar, India de Beaufort, and Lacretta.
Fightful reports that during an interview with Busted Open Radio, Court Bauer revealed that Lance Anoa’i has signed with MLW. Anoa’i is the son of Samu and the cousin of Roman Reigns. He is part of the Samoan Swat Team with Jacob Fatu and Juicy Finau. Anoa’i had...
Leyla Hirsch has confirmed that she underwent surgery to fix a torn ACL. The AEW star posted to Twitter on Thursday to confirm a report from earlier this month that she suffered an injury during an AEW Dark: Elevation taping. The post read:. “On April 5th, during AEW Dark Elevation,...
AEW and Diadora are partnering for a new pair of AEW-branded shoes to celebrate Pride Month. The companies have teamed up for a special pair for Diadora N9002 with Pride coloring and an AEW logo on the backs, which is now available for $120.00. The shoe release was led by...
RAY Liotta, the brilliant actor who made his name in Martin Scorsese's crime classic Goodfellas, has passed away. The star died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming Dangerous Waters, according to Deadline. There were no signs of foul play or anything suspicious about the death,...
– Per PWInsider, Tony Schiavone revealed on the latest edition of his What Happened When podcast that Tommy Young will serve as the referee for the final match of Ric Flair scheduled for July 31 at Starrcast V in Nashville, Tennessee. The full podcast episode is available below:. – During...
In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Randy Savage’s snake bite angle with Jake Roberts, how a potential Jake vs. Hulk Hogan feud could’ve played out, and much more. You can read his comments below. Jim Ross on Jake Roberts’ heel work: “I was always...
– MLW CEO Court Bauer shared a ticket sale update for Battle Riot IV. The event is scheduled for June 23 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Some tickets are still available and the event is nearly sold out HERE. You can check out his tweet below.
– PWInsider reports that the match between Trey Miguel and Alex Shelley will kick off tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. – WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins attended The Gracies Gala last night and celebrated the work of women in the entertainment industry. Stephanie McMahon also received the Gracie Award for Best Online Sports Producer for the documentary, HEAVEN. You can see a photo of the Bella Twins at the event below:
– PROGRESS WRestling has announced a partnership with EVE: Riot Grrls of Wrestling for its Strong Style 16 weekend. The day after PROGRESS presents the Super Strong Style 16 tournament, EVE will present God Save the Wrestle Queens. You can read the full announcement below:. PROGRESS Wrestling are delighted to...
WWE has announced two new matches for Tonight’s NXT 2.0. NXT announced that Elektra Lopez vs. Alba Fyre and Ikemen Jiro vs. Von Wagner have been added to the May 24 episode on USA Network. Check out the official WWE announcement and updated card below:. * Bron Breakker vs....
– Former WWE talent Mila Malani, aka Kellie Morga, spoke to Table Talk on her WWE release. Morga was previously signed by WWE after attending their Las Vegas tryouts in 2021. However, she never made it to TV. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Kellie Morga on her WWE release:...
Commander Azeez (w/ Apollo Crews) vs. Akira Tozawa. -Tozawa lands a punch but hurts his hand. He climbs on the back of Azeez but gets shrugged off. A few dropkicks have no effect. He opts to head up top but gets caught and tossed off across the ring. Azeez works the back and then hits a belly to back suplex for two. Azeez works a submission for a bit and then tries a slam, but Tozawa squirms out. He dropkicks the knees to get Azeez to his knees. He lands some strikes and hits a head kick for one as Azeez kicks out with ease. Missile dropkick next and back to the strikes as he tries to chop Azeez down. Chokeslam is countered by Tozawa into a rana for two as the crowd was buying that fall. Azeez has had enough and finishes with the swinging Rock Bottom for the pin at 4:22.
– The online TNT program schedule is currently showing an AEW Countdown do Double or Nothing 2022 for 10:30 pm EST on Friday. As previously reported, this Friday’s live episode of AEW Rampage is currently scheduled for an early 5:30 pm EST start time. However, that start time could be up in the air due to the NHL Playoffs.
In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Ricky Starks said that even though Cody Rhodes is no longer in AEW, he still goes to the WWE star for advice. Here are highlights:. On going to Cody Rhodes for advice: “It’s gonna be Cody. I have people I’m able...
– Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry, aka Lana, noted on Twitter today that she’s now a real estate mogul and a crypto millionaire. You can read her comments that she tweeted below:. “Gratitude has turned me into a real estate mogul, owning 15 properties and becoming a crypto millionaire....
Impact has an updated lineup for Slammiversary following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on June 19th and airs live on PPV:. * Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young. * Impact Knockouts Championship Queen of...
In an interview with Sportskeeda (via Fightful), Thunder Rosa spoke about the pairing of Sting and Darby Allin and mentioned that she’d like to have a team like that. She said: “Absolutely. I’ve seen how Sting has brought so much more to Darby Allin and — I love Sting’s personality because he’s such an amazing person overall and he’s crazy, and if you put crazy with crazy, it’s a bomb. But for me, I would love it if I had the opportunity to tag with someone that’s very fiery and similar to me. If we can bring some people like that, why not?“
