Utah Debate Commission debates between Republican congressional and Senate candidates will go on as scheduled next week, though most incumbents plan to skip the event. The Utah Republican Party discouraged candidates from participating because it wants to control the moderators and the questions. The party and the bipartisan commission were unable to reach an agreement to co-host the debates. The Utah GOP plans to sponsor its own debates that it says would better serve the candidates.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO