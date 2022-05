Xbox is working on a new peripheral that would allow users to cloud stream games without the need of a console or mobile device. According to reporting from Windows Central's Jez Corden, the streaming stick is codenamed "Keystone" and it would allow for a cheaper alternative to purchasing a full console. The device could also make it much easier for users to play Xbox games while traveling, or play games from different rooms in the same house. In a statement provided to Windows Central, a Microsoft spokesperson confirmed Keystone's existence, but stated that the product is still in the development stages.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 HOURS AGO