ANAHEIM -- Of all the things that stand out most for Angels superstar Mike Trout, it’s his consistent greatness. He rarely slumps and always finishes with elite numbers, as the only thing that can keep him down is injuries like his torn left thumb ligament in '17, his nerve issue with his foot in '19 or his strained right calf that ended his season last year on May 17. It’s a reason why Trout finished in the Top 5 in the balloting for the American League MVP Award in nine straight years from 2012-20, including winning the award in 2014, '16 and '19.

