Photos: John Driskell Hopkins through the years

GRAYTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A waterspout took over beach set-ups Tuesday in Northwest Florida. Beachgoers at Grayton Beach off County Highway 30A in Walton County saw the massive tunnel of water pick up sand and other items as it moved inland. Stan Anderson sent a video to WKRG News 5 of the weather event. […]
NORTHWEST FLORIDA – Northwest Florida is a favorite spot for summertime fun. But this region, which stretches from east of Pensacola westward toward Tallahassee, along Interstate 10 and beyond, has become much more than just a summer destination. Known for its Gulf beaches and wealth of recreational activities, more and more people are finding reasons to visit all year long. No matter when the visit, there is always fun in the sun–and always a host of ways to beat the heat while enjoying all the region has to offer.
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The founder of the popular bar, the Flora-Bama, has passed away, according to a Facebook post. Joe Gilchrist took over the Flora-Bama from the Tampary family in 1978. The family posted to the Flora-Bama Facebook page about Gilchrist’s passing. The Flora-Bama’s founding father, Joe Gilchrist, has gone home to be […]
UPDATE (12:30 p.m.): Destin Fire Rescue crews have cleared Nautica Way after a lightning strike caused a house fire Thursday morning. The homeowners got out safely along with a small child. Damage to the left exterior and the upstairs were visible from the street. Neighbors looked on as crews removed damaged siding from the house. […]
As Florida natives descended from Florida natives, Heather and Chris Thomas have a long history of being on and near the water. Their newest venture, The Edge Seafood and SkyBar, is as close as you can get to the water without getting wet. The Edge Seafood and Skybar is the...
Effective: 2022-05-26 08:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bay; Escambia; Franklin; Gulf; Holmes; Okaloosa; Santa Rosa; Walton; Washington TORNADO WATCH 274 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS FL . FLORIDA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BAY ESCAMBIA FRANKLIN GULF HOLMES OKALOOSA SANTA ROSA WALTON WASHINGTON
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re looking to add another family member to your life, Bay County Animal Control has plenty of animals who are looking for homes. Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Control stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio and she brought adoptable “Elvis,” a hound dog mix, with her. Evelyn told us about the adoption process and what steps are taken before animals like “Elvis” go to their forever homes.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As the summer season kicks off this Memorial Day weekend, visitors and locals will plan to head to the beaches. It can sometimes be a struggle to find parking, but both the City of Panama City Beach and Bay County offer parking for beachgoers. Bay County-owned parking is free. […]
“Melons and Music are Comin’ in Hot” for the 66th Annual Panhandle Watermelon Festival that will take place on June 24th & 25th in Chipley, Florida. This year’s FREE concert will be held at Jim Trawick Park at 6:00p.m. on Friday, June 24th. Performing on the big stage will be country music stars Josh Turner and Shenandoah. This event is family friendly with festival style seating, and includes free activities for the kids beginning at 5:00 p.m..
Candidates from a field of 14 applicants will be interviewed in connection with Walton County’s vacant director of tourism position. The job vacancy had been posted on the county website beginning on April 26 with a posting end date of May 11, in addition to being placed on the websites for Florida Association of Counties, LinkedIn and Destinations International.
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A tornado touched down Wednesday morning in the Ferry Pass area. “The gale force winds were blowing some of the were blowing some of the large oaks we have and every time that happens we worry because that will definitely take your house down,” said David Rush.
Jackson County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Summer has already started for some students, and the rest are right behind them. For those checking out some of the attractions in Jackson County, there are a few new rules. Blue Springs and Spring Creek are a few places people go to have fun...
A family living in The Moors off Avalon Boulevard had a scare the night of Saturday, May 21. Shea Riles and her family were trying to settle in for the evening when they heard noises coming from the attic—a man ended up falling through the ceiling and into the room of Riles’s daughter.
Rodell Pete Jr., 33, Marianna, Florida: Trespass property other than structure or conveyance, resisting officer without violence: Marianna Police Department. Tauris Hill, 45, Chattahoochee, Florida: Hold for St. Lucie County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Kristopher Sadler, 37, Sneads, Florida: Violation of conditional release: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jeremy...
DeFuniak Springs, Fla. (WMBB) — DeFuniak Springs Police Department said there will be additional officers at the county’s schools on Thursday after a threat, according to a Facebook post. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident at Walton High School where an unknown person wrote a “vague” statement in the girl’s bathroom referencing […]
Let’s get right into the news you need to know about this morning…. The Okaloosa County Mosquito Control Program sprays for mosquitoes county-wide excluding federal and state-owned land. Mosquito spray trucks generally begin operating 1 hour before sunset and/or in the 1 hour after sunrise. “We are spraying Kontrol...
We are looking at more bad weather today (UGH). Hopefully it won’t postpone any graduations tonight. Seasonal road closures near Mid-Bay Bridge in Niceville starting this weekend. White Point Road and Lakeshore Drive will be closed to through traffic on Saturday afternoons beginning May 28, 2022. For the fifth...
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A marine hazard is in the middle of the Destin Harbor days before Memorial Day weekend. The white boat is visible from Gregg Orr Marine on Emerald Coast Parkway. Employees there said the boat had been sitting in the harbor for weeks. Once they noticed it taking on water on May […]
PERDIDO KEY, Florida (WKRG) — A driver was bringing his shuttle bus to a mechanic because he smelled gas when the bus caught fire on Perdido Key Drive Tuesday evening. Escambia County Fire Rescue said the bus had passengers when it caught flame. All made it out safely. Three ECFR units responded to the shuttle […]
