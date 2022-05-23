Photos: John Driskell Hopkins through the years

NORTHWEST FLORIDA – Northwest Florida is a favorite spot for summertime fun. But this region, which stretches from east of Pensacola westward toward Tallahassee, along Interstate 10 and beyond, has become much more than just a summer destination. Known for its Gulf beaches and wealth of recreational activities, more and more people are finding reasons to visit all year long. No matter when the visit, there is always fun in the sun–and always a host of ways to beat the heat while enjoying all the region has to offer.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO