Florida State

Property insurance to be discussed at Florida special session Monday

By Briana Ross-Williams, Action News Jax
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are prepared to tackle issues families are having with their property insurance on Monday.

The topic will be discussed during a special legislative session in Tallahassee.

The special session comes at a time when thousands of homeowners are either denied insurance or their insurance has been canceled, with roof age being one of the factors.

If any reform is passed during the session, lawmakers say there won’t be a direct impact on consumers’ wallets for at least 18 months.

Action News Jax will have a LIVE report starting at noon on Monday.

FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville, FL
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

