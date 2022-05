Next Step Pregnancy Center was vandalized earlier this week in Lynnwood, as threatening spray-painted messages donned the facility’s walls alongside broken windows. “It was late, very late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning,” said Heather Vasquez, the Director of Next Step Pregnancy Center, on the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. “It sounds like one person that we could see on the video came by and just took it upon themselves to throw rocks and break five of our front windows. And then spray painted all over the front door and the front walkway and in the back walkway in the wall.”

LYNNWOOD, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO