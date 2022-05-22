Cypress Lake Panthers looking forward to the Fall

All those stats and scores don't matter in the spring.

The only time it counts, is when those Friday night lights turn on.

"We're just looking to see who wants to compete and who's ready to play," said head coach Joey Mendes.

For Cypress Lake high school, their biggest focus, is filling those 18 spots those seniors left behind.

"See what younger guys can step up," said Mendes.

Now these panthers aren't in a rush.

But this years senior class knows, they've got to step up in a big way.

"We're really just looking for somebody to step up and take this leadership role," said Mendes. "Someone who's going to get these young guys involved. I'm really just trying to make sure these young guys get involved and make sure they're ready to play at this varsity level."

And that's what the spring season is for.

A chance for these coaches, to mold these players before the season starts.

"Just trying to get better and trying to get these younger guys to understand her offense a little bit more, and what they're comfortable with," said Mendes. "Do you want to make sure they're comfortable. So we're trying to figure out you know what makes them and what puts them in a better position."

And coach hopes, what that fall comes around, they'll be ready to get some revenge for the district title.

"so we're just focusing on that and focusing on us and try to get better," said Mendes.