ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress Lake, FL

Cypress Lake Panthers looking forward to the Fall

FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RQAvO_0fmtyxfA00

All those stats and scores don't matter in the spring.

The only time it counts, is when those Friday night lights turn on.

"We're just looking to see who wants to compete and who's ready to play," said head coach Joey Mendes.

For Cypress Lake high school, their biggest focus, is filling those 18 spots those seniors left behind.

"See what younger guys can step up," said Mendes.

Now these panthers aren't in a rush.

But this years senior class knows, they've got to step up in a big way.

"We're really just looking for somebody to step up and take this leadership role," said Mendes. "Someone who's going to get these young guys involved. I'm really just trying to make sure these young guys get involved and make sure they're ready to play at this varsity level."

And that's what the spring season is for.

A chance for these coaches, to mold these players before the season starts.

"Just trying to get better and trying to get these younger guys to understand her offense a little bit more, and what they're comfortable with," said Mendes. "Do you want to make sure they're comfortable. So we're trying to figure out you know what makes them and what puts them in a better position."

And coach hopes, what that fall comes around, they'll be ready to get some revenge for the district title.

"so we're just focusing on that and focusing on us and try to get better," said Mendes.

Comments / 0

Related
naplesillustrated.com

Vineyards Courses Being Redesigned

Kipp Schulties Golf Design is leading major renovations for both of Vineyards Country Club’s 18-hole championship golf courses—the first since opening 30 years ago. Revitalization at the South Course, which has hosted PGA Tour Champions events, will begin in April 2023, with the North Course following in 2024. The yardage of both courses will be expanded from the professional tees, greens will be rebuilt and enlarged, and fairways will be recontoured to enhance play- ability and pace of play, according to Vineyards Co-owner Michael Procacci Jr. These renovations are the latest in a series of extensive structural and aesthetic upgrades at the 1,600-member club. The 2,700-home community in North Naples opened in 1988.
NAPLES, FL
Click10.com

Officials: Florida panther killed

NAPLES, Fla. – An endangered Florida panther has died. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it’s the 17th panther death recorded this year. The cause of death wasn’t immediately known. Wildlife officials say the remains of the 5-month-old female panther were found Monday on private property in northeast Naples in Collier County.
NAPLES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Young osprey seen on ABC7 tower camera falls from nest

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One of the young ospreys viewers have been watching from the ABC7 tower camera is recovering at the Wildlife Center of Venice after falling from the nest Wednesday morning. A passer-by saw the young osprey fall from the nest and land in the grass beneath the...
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Sports
City
Cypress, FL
City
Cypress Lake, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Bear cub seen roaming Mercato shops in North Naples

A young bear was caught on camera roaming around the Mercato Shops in North Naples. The bear was seen on Wednesday at around dinner time. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said right now bear cubs are growing up and trying to get away from their mothers to become independent.
NAPLES, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Boys & Girls Clubs of Lee County purchases Fort Myers Event Center

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Lee County has purchased the former Fort Myers Event Center and plans to transform the space into a flagship club for children and teens in Fort Myers. Located on 2.2 acres at 1900 Park Meadows Drive in Fort Myers, the interior of the 14,500-square-foot...
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Cypress Lake Panthers
WINKNEWS.com

WINK News anchor Chris Cifatte receives Silver Circle honor

What makes Chris Cifatte a Silver Circle recipient? It’s not just the years, but the quality of those years and the quality of his journalism. The Silver and Gold Circle are not awards, but a society of honor. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, describes the honor...
FORT MYERS, FL
995qyk.com

Maine Man Catches Prehistoric Fish Off Florida Coast

Talk about a whale of a tale! A Maine man on vacation catches a prehistoric fish off the coast of Florida!. Michael Treworgy was on vacation in the Sunshine State when he and his father went fishing for tarpon off Marco Island. Initially things weren’t going well. “The day started off really bad,” Treworgy explained. “Every bait we put in the water, we couldn’t even get into position before losing it to small sharpnose sharks.”
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WINKNEWS.com

Pet Pals: Agador Spartacus (and Princess Tanko)

On WINK News’ weekly Pet Pals segment, anchor Taylor Petras is joined by Carrie Leverrett from Cat Tails and More, Inc. to show viewers not just one, but two adoptable pets!. Agador Spartacus, a 2-year-old terrier mix, has spent his entire life looking for a home to call his own. Cat Tails and More has taken care of him since he arrived from Louisiana. Agador Spartacus gets along with other dogs and children and would be the perfect addition to any home.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
luxuryrealestate.com

Babcock Ranch Buyer's Guide In Fort Myers, FL

Babcock Ranch, a new town near Fort Myers, Florida, is an eco-conscious community characterized by its green initiatives, conservation efforts, healthy lifestyle, new technology, outdoor amenities, educational endeavors, golf club, and energy efficient homes. Real estate in this community continues to flourish, and the sustainable suburban neighborhood will eventually house...
FORT MYERS, FL
wengradio.com

Charlotte County Sheriff Prummell Announces Increased Security At Area Schools

Yesterday in Uvalde, Texas, 19 children and 2 adults got up and went to school excited for the end of the school year and the summer break. This was all cut short by another senseless and cowardly act of violence. My heart breaks for the families and friends of the victims, children, and educators, and for the countless others who survived the carnage and will now cope with the trauma that follows. I feel for the law enforcement officers and first responders who know that this comes with the job they chose but will certainly carry the weight of it even after taking off their uniform.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

On the spot offers will be made at job fair in Fort Myers Wednesday

The Joblink 2022 Job Fair in South Fort Myers with companies like Amazon, Hope Healthcare, and Lee County Schools attending. There will be at least 28 featured employers attending the Fort Myers event on Wednesday. The job fair, sponsored by the City of Sanibel, takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s at the Drury Hotel and Conference Center at 9950 University Plaza Dr.
FORT MYERS, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy