DOW CITY-- One of the last remaining U.S. Navy W.A.V.E.S., a group of women who served in World War II, has died. Estelle J. Leinen died at home on May 17 at the age of 100. Graduating from high school in 1940, she enlisted in the U.S. Navy Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Services (or W.A.V.E.S. for short) in 1943, after being recruited by Genevieve Sullivan, sister of the five Waterloo, Iowa-born Sullivan Brothers, who were all killed in action on the light cruiser USS Juneau in 1942.

DOW CITY, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO