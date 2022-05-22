Police investigating following domestic dispute call in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man is facing charges of robbery and kidnapping, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Michael George Hill, 35, is accused of stealing a 2019 Audi Q8 from a woman on the 3600 block of Link Road. Police say that Hill “unlawfully confined” the victim during the robbery and failed […]
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police said Thursday they have arrested and charged a man in the murder of a Raleigh man found burning in a car last month. Derek Tyrone Mack, 34, of Raleigh, was found in a car around 4 p.m. on April 13 along Dickens Court, according to Chapel Hill officials.
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A series of arson in Davidson County leads to the arrest of one suspect, police said. One person was arrested in connection with multiple structure fires, police said. Following a series of structure fires at Leroy Drive, the Davidson County Fire Investigation Task Force initiated an...
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A fatal crash leaves one dead late Wednesday evening, Kernersville police said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. An individual driving a moped was struck by an oncoming vehicle on NC 66 South. The operator of the moped was...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was charged after she said she was going to shoot up a school bus, according to deputies. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said a student riding a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School bus was on the phone with a family member. They said the woman on speakerphone threatened to shoot up the bus and have other family members do the same as well. The school bus driver notified school administrators and law enforcement. Deputies said the bus made it safely to school and it was determined it wasn’t a credible threat. Deputies remained on-campus at Clemmons Middle School as they investigated.
A pregnant woman was shot several times after a minor car crash in North Carolina, officials said. The woman was five months pregnant when she was rushed to a hospital with gunshot wounds on Monday, May 23, according to the High Point Police Department. Now, two men are facing attempted...
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A person has been taken into custody in connection to numerous fires that were set on a Lexington block, according to a Davidson County press release. The series of structure fires took place on the 100 block of Leroy Drive, the first of which took place on March 10 and another […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An assault investigation is now a homicide investigation. On Monday, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a Fox Grove Road in Ramseur about an assault. When they got there, they found Andrew Roberson Marley III inside a home who was unconscious. On Wednesday, Marley III died from […]
LEXINGTON, N.C. — One person was arrested and charged for setting multiple fires over a period of three months on Leroy Dr. in Davidson County, officials said. A detached residential storage building, a camper trailer and two single family homes were damaged in the fires. Details about the person's...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff's Office responded to Fox Grove Road in reference to an assault on Monday. On the scene, deputies located an unconscious victim in the residence. Fire and EMS responded to provide medical treatment before the unconscious person was transported to a local...
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was killed on NC 66 in Kernersville. Kernersville police say that on Wesnesday night, a person on a moped was hit by a car in the 1300 block of NC 66 Southbound. The moped rider was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver was not injured. The owner of […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — There is a heavy police presence near Clemmons Middle School. Deputies said there was an incident involving a parent off-campus before the school day started. Details of the incident were not readily available Thursday morning. The Sheriff's Office brought extra deputies to the campus out of extra caution. School leaders said students were safe at all times.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman is facing charges of child neglect following the death of an infant, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 3:42 p.m. on May 17, Greensboro police came to the 1500 block of Lovett Street after getting a “cardiac call for service.” At the scene, responding officers discovered an […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in custody and facing several charges from several counties after the search for a stolen car, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On May 18, deputies came to the 3400 block of South NC-119 in Haw River after getting reports of a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta being […]
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A second person has been charged in connection with a deadly Fayetteville shooting which occurred on May 7. Police said Sierra Harper, 22, had been shot multiple times and later died at the hospital. Micaiah Henderson-Palmer, 23, has been charged with felony accessory after the...
Graham’s police department has announced the arrest of a female motorist who allegedly shot another individual in what police describe as a “road rage incident.”. According to the city’s police department, Laila Summer McClain turned herself in on Wednesday – one day after she reportedly fired a gun during an altercation between the occupants of two vehicles near South Main Street’s intersection with Ivey Road.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after assaulting someone in Ramseur. On Monday, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a Fox Grove Road in Ramseur about an assault. When they got there, they found a person inside a home who was unconscious. They were given medical treatment and […]
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two men were arrested after spraying gunfire at each other that hit a pregnant woman multiple times at a nearby business in High Point Monday, according to police reports. High Point police identified Deontre A. Horne,19, and Jeremiah M. Williamson, 19 as the shooters in...
Winston-Salem, N.C. — The family of John Neville was awarded $3 million in a settlement case after suing Forsyth County following his death. Neville died in 2019 while he was hogtied at the Forsyth County Detention Center, after he was seen on video screaming, "I can't breathe." According to...
Comments / 0