ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Police investigating following domestic dispute call in Greensboro

WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating...

www.wfmynews2.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Robbery, kidnapping on Link Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man is facing charges of robbery and kidnapping, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Michael George Hill, 35, is accused of stealing a 2019 Audi Q8 from a woman on the 3600 block of Link Road. Police say that Hill “unlawfully confined” the victim during the robbery and failed […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
WFMY NEWS2

Woman who threatened to shoot school bus charged in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was charged after she said she was going to shoot up a school bus, according to deputies. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said a student riding a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School bus was on the phone with a family member. They said the woman on speakerphone threatened to shoot up the bus and have other family members do the same as well. The school bus driver notified school administrators and law enforcement. Deputies said the bus made it safely to school and it was determined it wasn’t a credible threat. Deputies remained on-campus at Clemmons Middle School as they investigated.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Alleged serial arsonist charged in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A person has been taken into custody in connection to numerous fires that were set on a Lexington block, according to a Davidson County press release. The series of structure fires took place on the 100 block of Leroy Drive, the first of which took place on March 10 and another […]
LEXINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
WFMY NEWS2

One person arrested for setting multiple fires in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — One person was arrested and charged for setting multiple fires over a period of three months on Leroy Dr. in Davidson County, officials said. A detached residential storage building, a camper trailer and two single family homes were damaged in the fires. Details about the person's...
LEXINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc45.com

Heavy police presence near Clemmons Middle School

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — There is a heavy police presence near Clemmons Middle School. Deputies said there was an incident involving a parent off-campus before the school day started. Details of the incident were not readily available Thursday morning. The Sheriff's Office brought extra deputies to the campus out of extra caution. School leaders said students were safe at all times.
CLEMMONS, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro woman charged with neglect after death of infant

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman is facing charges of child neglect following the death of an infant, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 3:42 p.m. on May 17, Greensboro police came to the 1500 block of Lovett Street after getting a “cardiac call for service.” At the scene, responding officers discovered an […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Second suspect charged in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A second person has been charged in connection with a deadly Fayetteville shooting which occurred on May 7. Police said Sierra Harper, 22, had been shot multiple times and later died at the hospital. Micaiah Henderson-Palmer, 23, has been charged with felony accessory after the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
alamancenews.com

Graham police arrest suspect in “road rage” shooting on Ivey Road

Graham’s police department has announced the arrest of a female motorist who allegedly shot another individual in what police describe as a “road rage incident.”. According to the city’s police department, Laila Summer McClain turned herself in on Wednesday – one day after she reportedly fired a gun during an altercation between the occupants of two vehicles near South Main Street’s intersection with Ivey Road.
GRAHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Man arrested, charged after assault in Ramseur, deputies say

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after assaulting someone in Ramseur. On Monday, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a Fox Grove Road in Ramseur about an assault. When they got there, they found a person inside a home who was unconscious. They were given medical treatment and […]
RAMSEUR, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
36K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy