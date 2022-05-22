Police investigating following domestic dispute call in Greensboro

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was charged after she said she was going to shoot up a school bus, according to deputies. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said a student riding a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School bus was on the phone with a family member. They said the woman on speakerphone threatened to shoot up the bus and have other family members do the same as well. The school bus driver notified school administrators and law enforcement. Deputies said the bus made it safely to school and it was determined it wasn’t a credible threat. Deputies remained on-campus at Clemmons Middle School as they investigated.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO