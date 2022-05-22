At This Time

Birdhouse in the warm evening glow on the corner of Seward Street and Florence Avenue. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will try to post comments within a...
It’s been a rough week. The heartbreaking tragedies out of Buffalo and Uvalde,Texas have made it nearly impossible to go on as usual, but here we are…again. I plan to take this long weekend to slow down a bit and spend some quality time with my people. The beaches are officially open this Saturday and they are FREE to all Evanston residents this year! So, grab your tokens and a beach towel, leave your phone at home and get some sand between your toes.
Derrick Gragg became the Vice President for Athletics & Recreation at Northwestern University in June 2021. A native of Huntsville, Ala., Gragg comes to Evanston with a long and distinguished career as an athlete, coach and administrator as well as a diversity and inclusion advocate. Gragg was a wide receiver...
The total number of new cases of COVID-19 in Evanston was 335 for the week ending May 25, 20% lower than the week ending May 19. The number of new cases in the state dropped by 18%. Hospitalizations in the state have doubled in the last six weeks. Evanston, Chicago,...
When Nina Barrett first visited Bookman’s Alley, the quaint downtown Evanston bookstore tucked away in an alley off Sherman Avenue, she never imagined she’d be writing the store’s next chapter some 30 years later. In fall 1985, Barrett, then a grad student at Northwestern University’s Medill School...
Patricia (Patty) Ann Buck, 95, died Wednesday, April 27, at NorthShore University HealthSystem’s Evanston Hospital. Patricia Ann Buck, nee Harbrecht, was born Jan. 27, 1927, to Sebastian James and Martha Louise Boren Harbrecht in Chicago. She was the younger of two children and was close to her sister, Martha Louise Darcy, throughout her life.
The City of Evanston’s Parks and Recreation Department has announced that Evanston beaches will open for the season on Saturday, May 28, and will remain open through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. To ensure all community members can access and enjoy Evanston public swimming beaches, the city will provide...
Editors’ note: Full disclosure, this story is written by contributor Sam Molitor, a high school student who is related to the event’s organizers. For more information on the rest of the events for May, including lantern making and launching, please visit Evanston ASPA here. But this story is about one of the biggest event’s this month.
Mayor Daniel Biss (left) and Council Member Bobby Burns, 5th Ward, cut the ribbon to open the new teen center at the Gibbs-Morrison Cultural Center, 1823 Church St., on Tuesday. Next to them is Audrey Thompson, Director of Parks and Recreation, with teens on the center advisory committee looking on.
Good Tuesday morning, Evanston. Evanston City Council members approved the appointment of Ann Arbor Assistant City Administrator John Fournier as the next City Manager at the Monday, May 23, City Council meeting, bringing to a close a bruising process to find a new city leader. The vote was 9-1, meeting...
The City of Evanston has announced facility closures and service schedules for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, Saturday, May 28 through Monday, May 30. Evanston American Legion Post 42 will host a Memorial Day community reflection and ceremony honoring America’s fallen heroes at Fountain Square, located at Sherman Avenue and Davis Street, on Monday, May 30, at 10:30 a.m. Assembly will begin at 10 a.m. The ceremony will include non-denominational reflections, singing, and remarks by elected officials and leaders of local veterans groups.
Friends of the Robert Crown Center (FRCC) announced Monday that it transferred another $600,000 to the City of Evanston for the new Robert Crown Community Center, bringing the total transferred in cash from FRCC and State of Illinois to $11.437 million, enough to cover $6 million in construction costs and nearly all of the $5,841,607 in principal and interest payments to date.
Community members plan to gather at 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. every weekday through June 8 at Haven Middle School to support Black students and Black teachers following a recent disturbing incident where three nooses were found hung outside the school. Parents at the school organized these efforts and encouraged...
On June 3, 2022, in accordance with the Illinois State Board of Education’s rules and regulations governing school records and with the Illinois School Student Act of 1975, Evanston Township High School will destroy the Special Education Records of students who graduated in 2016 and 2017. To obtain copies of records before the originals are destroyed, graduates of the Class of 2016 and 2017 or their legal guardians may contact the Special Education Office at 847-424-7010, during school hours, before June 2, 2022.
The City of Evanston and the Evanston Police Department are notifying Evanston community members of anticipated heavy traffic in the area of Green Bay Road and Foster Street throughout the morning on Thursday, May 26 due to a gas discount event at the Mobil station at 1950 Green Bay Rd.
Residents of Evanston’s 8th Ward heard a presentation on May 26 on ranked-choice voting, a system in which voters rank candidates in order of preference. A proposal to shift Evanston to ranked-choice voting will be discussed in June in the City Council’s Rules Committee. The May 26 discussion was part of an online 8th Ward meeting hosted by Council Member Devon Reid.
