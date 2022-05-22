At This Time

It’s been a rough week. The heartbreaking tragedies out of Buffalo and Uvalde,Texas have made it nearly impossible to go on as usual, but here we are…again. I plan to take this long weekend to slow down a bit and spend some quality time with my people. The beaches are officially open this Saturday and they are FREE to all Evanston residents this year! So, grab your tokens and a beach towel, leave your phone at home and get some sand between your toes.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO