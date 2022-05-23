ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marina, CA

Friends collect donations for Marina baby’s funeral after suspicious death

By Veronica Macias
 4 days ago
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV) Police in Marina are investigating the death of baby NoaKai, who died as a result of his head injuries on May 16 at a Bay Area hospital.

On Friday police arrested two people who family has described to KION as friends who were trusted enough to be considered the baby's God parents.

Tatiana Hale, 23, and Marcus Hopkins, 26, were arrested after further investigation. They have been charged with homicide and felony child endangerment, according to Marina Police.

Family is heartbroken over the loss of the nine-month-old baby with jet black hair, and two little front-bottom teeth.

For anyone who would like to help the family a GoFundMe account has been created:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/gc3f9-noah-memorial-fund?qid=e459f0a79d811a03ab69b2db6410ae09

The post Friends collect donations for Marina baby’s funeral after suspicious death appeared first on KION546 .

