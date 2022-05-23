Friends collect donations for Marina baby’s funeral after suspicious death

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV) Police in Marina are investigating the death of baby NoaKai, who died as a result of his head injuries on May 16 at a Bay Area hospital.

On Friday police arrested two people who family has described to KION as friends who were trusted enough to be considered the baby's God parents.

Tatiana Hale, 23, and Marcus Hopkins, 26, were arrested after further investigation. They have been charged with homicide and felony child endangerment, according to Marina Police.

Family is heartbroken over the loss of the nine-month-old baby with jet black hair, and two little front-bottom teeth.

For anyone who would like to help the family a GoFundMe account has been created:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/gc3f9-noah-memorial-fund?qid=e459f0a79d811a03ab69b2db6410ae09

