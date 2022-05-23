ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Universal City, CA

KESQ wins Golden Mike Award for TV newscast

By Laurilie Jackson
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BFyh7_0fmtx04h00

News Channel 3 at 6:00 has been named the Best News Broadcast in its category at the 72nd Annual Golden Mike Awards .

The awards were presented Saturday night at the Hilton in Universal City by the Radio and Television News Association of Southern California.

First Alert Weather with Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson won Best Weather Segment and Angela Chen's Troubled Waters: The Salton Sea Project won Best Investigative Reporting.

MORE: News Channel 3 awarded regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Salton Sea series

Coronavirus: Questions Answered, anchored by Peter Daut, was also nominated for an award.

The Golden Mike Awards are presented each year by the RTNA, the nonprofit organization representing broadcast news professions throughout Southern California.

You can watch live and current newscasts on News Channel 3's streaming channels in the player below.

In other small market category awards, KUAN San Diego won for the best 60-minute newscast, and KCLU Thousand Oaks/Santa Barbara won for best radio newscast under 15 minutes.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post KESQ wins Golden Mike Award for TV newscast appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 2

Related
SFGate

5 Best Places to Live in California

Thinking of moving ot California? You’re not alone. Spectacular weather, the largest economy in the country, and endless entertainment options are just a few of the reasons that more people live in California than any other state. From the sandy SoCal beaches to the forests of towering redwood trees and all of the agricultural land in between, the West Coast offers endless coastline and sunshine. Whether it’s pop culture or politics, the Golden State is a global trendsetter. While we couldn’t pick the best place to live in California, we did narrow it down to 5. Here’s our list of the best places to live in California:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Mail

Palatial mansion overlooking Laguna Beach was 'one signature away' from being sold for $10million before California wildfire 'burnt it to a crisp'

A beautiful mansion in Laguna Beach was only 'one signature away' from being sold for $10million before a California wildfire 'burnt it to a crisp.'. The palatial Laguna Niguel abode was near completely burnt to the ground after a wildfire raged through the region on Wednesday afternoon. Relator Leo Goldschwartz...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Palm Springs, CA
City
Universal City, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy