News Channel 3 at 6:00 has been named the Best News Broadcast in its category at the 72nd Annual Golden Mike Awards .

The awards were presented Saturday night at the Hilton in Universal City by the Radio and Television News Association of Southern California.

First Alert Weather with Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson won Best Weather Segment and Angela Chen's Troubled Waters: The Salton Sea Project won Best Investigative Reporting.

MORE: News Channel 3 awarded regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Salton Sea series

Coronavirus: Questions Answered, anchored by Peter Daut, was also nominated for an award.

The Golden Mike Awards are presented each year by the RTNA, the nonprofit organization representing broadcast news professions throughout Southern California.

You can watch live and current newscasts on News Channel 3's streaming channels in the player below.

In other small market category awards, KUAN San Diego won for the best 60-minute newscast, and KCLU Thousand Oaks/Santa Barbara won for best radio newscast under 15 minutes.

The post KESQ wins Golden Mike Award for TV newscast appeared first on KESQ .