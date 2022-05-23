ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albert Lea shooting suspect arrested

KAAL-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 NEWS) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Albert Lea is behind bars. Javen Moreno was identified and...

www.kaaltv.com

KAAL-TV

Albert Lea stabbing court appearance scheduled

(ABC 6 News) - CK Kyle Kasio received an interpreter, a public defender, and a court date in Freeborn County today. The County charged Kasio with two counts of felony 1st-degree assault, and three counts of felony 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon after he turned himself in to police on May 16 following three stabbings in an Albert Lea apartment building.
KAAL-TV

Trial date set for Austin man accused of fleeing police, fiery crash

(ABC 6 News) - Melchor Barnabas will stand trial for a May 2 police pursuit and crash in late October of this year. Barnabas, 23, is accused of felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, violating Minnesota’s open bottle law, riding in a motor vehicle without the owner’s permission, and driving without insurance.
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester man sentenced for thousands of dollars in baby formula thefts

(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man was sentenced to three and a half years in jail for baby formula thefts dating back to 2020. Leslie Robinson was convicted of two felonies: theft of property valued between $1,001 and $5,000, and soliciting a juvenile to commit criminal acts, in Olmsted County Court Thursday, May 26.
KAAL-TV

Rochester man who assaulted police officer already had warrants for arrest

(ABC 6 News) - A man arrested for assaulting a police officer Sunday, May 22, was already wanted in Olmsted County Court. Tyrone Land, 31, of Rochester, had a warrant for failure to appear at a May 3 hearing for drug charges and driving without a valid license, and for defaulting on a bail bond.
KAAL-TV

Woman ticketed for assault on Civic Center drive

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police responded to an assault report at 8:26 a.m. Tuesday, May 24. A 20-year-old woman told officers she had pulled up to a crosswalk at Civic Center Drive and 1st Street SE as the crosswalk sign began to blink, indicating pedestrian crossing. The woman said...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Family fight leads to brawl outside Byron bar

(ABC 6 News) - A woman was detained, but no arrests were made after a Saturday night/Sunday morning brawl outside The Compadres in Byron. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office sent one officer to The Compadres Saturday evening, May 21, after bar staff called for support at closing time, due to disorderly behavior and some fears of conflict.
BYRON, MN
KCCI.com

Police looking for suspect in overnight Casey’s robbery

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge Police are looking for a suspect in an overnight robbery. Officers were called to the Casey’s General Store, at 2007 North 15th St., at 11:42 p.m. on Sunday. Police say a man entered the store, wearing all black clothing and a face...
KAAL-TV

Rushford man to stand trial on drug charges

(ABC 6 News) - A Rushford man arrested in connection with a long drug investigation will stand trial in September 2022. The results of Beau William Block's plea hearing from Tuesday, May 24, are held on the record. However, a jury trial has been schedule for Sept. 20, 2022. During...
RUSHFORD, MN
KAAL-TV

Stacyville man dies in rollover crash

(ABC 6 News) - A Stacyville man who died in a May 21 rollover has been identified by the Mitchell County sheriff's office. Jason Huisman, 37, was traveling south on Quail Avenue around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, when his 2011 Ford Escape entered the east ditch and rolled over.
STACYVILLE, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Hennepin County Sheriff, who crashed his vehicle near Alexandria, takes paid leave

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Hennepin County Sheriff, who crashed his squad car near Alexandria late last year, is taking a paid leave of absence. Sheriff Dave Hutchinson will be taking an indefinite leave for health issues. Sheriff Hutchinson announced earlier this year he will not be seeking another term in office after a drunk driving crash conviction last year.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man In His 30s Killed In North Minneapolis Shooting

Originally published May 22, 2022. Updated with the victim’s identify and cause of death. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a man was shot to death in north Minneapolis early Sunday morning. The Minneapolis Police Department said ShotSpotter notified them of gunshots on the 2200 block of Ilion Avenue North. (credit: CBS) Responding officers found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office announced Monday that the victim was 32-year-old Michael Darnell Smith, and he died from a gunshot wound to the torso. No arrests have been made. The shooting is under investigation. Police said this was the city’s 35th homicide of the year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Found Stabbed To Death Inside Minneapolis Apartment

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating the city’s 36th homicide of the year after a man was found stabbed to death Sunday inside a Stevens Square apartment. Officers were called to a building on the 500 block of Ridgewood Avenue on a report of a deceased man. Further investigation determined that the man, who was 52, had died before Sunday, and his death was “declared suspicious.” The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim Monday as Eric Andre Lamont David, and his cause of death is “multiple sharp force injuries.” Police are asking for anyone with information about this case to submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

Area law enforcement talk recent active shooter training

(ABC 6 News) - Area law enforcement and first responders held training in March. Every police officer, firefighter, deputy and paramedic was trained on how to respond to an active shooter situation. Rochester police's most recent active shooter training was in March, which was for every cop, firefighter, deputy, and...
ROCHESTER, MN
valleynewslive.com

2 Arrested After Boy’s Body Found In Trunk; Victim Identified

MOUND, Minn. (WCCO) – Police say they found a boy’s body in the trunk of a vehicle during a traffic stop in Mound on Friday morning, and two people are in custody. On Saturday, family members identified the victim as 6-year-old Eli Hart. Additionally, the superintendent for Westonka Public Schools said the victim is believed to be a kindergarten student at Shirley Hills Primary School.
MOUND, MN
winonaradio.com

Kellogg Man Killed in Wabasha County Crash

KELLOGG, Minn. (KWNO)-A Kellogg man was killed following a two-vehicle crash in Wabasha County Friday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Highways 61 and 42. The state patrol’s crash report indicates 78-year-old James L. Gander was killed after he and a southbound pick-up truck collided at the intersection.
KELLOGG, MN
KAAL-TV

Latest on push for police reform in the wake of George Floyd's death

(ABC 6 News) - On a federal and state level, the death of George Floyd has inspired different pieces of legislation to reform police and hold officers more accountable. On May 25, 2020, George Floyd died while in Minneapolis police custody after former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. His death sparked a call for change in Minnesota and around the world.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Community Policy