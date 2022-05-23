Albert Lea shooting suspect arrested

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating the city’s 36th homicide of the year after a man was found stabbed to death Sunday inside a Stevens Square apartment.
Officers were called to a building on the 500 block of Ridgewood Avenue on a report of a deceased man. Further investigation determined that the man, who was 52, had died before Sunday, and his death was “declared suspicious.”
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim Monday as Eric Andre Lamont David, and his cause of death is “multiple sharp force injuries.”
Police are asking for anyone with information about this case to submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
