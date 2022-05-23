ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Report: Yankees All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman dealing with Achilles injury

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TgPO1_0fmtwmhT00
New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman went through the entire month of April, and through his first 12 appearances of the 2022 season without allowing a single run. During the stretch, Chapman surrendered just four hits and looked like he did in his prime.

On Sunday, in Game 1 of the Yanks' doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox, the seven-time All-Star imploded in the top of the ninth of a non-save situation. Chapman faced four batters and only retired one of them, while giving up two hits — including a game-winning home run — and walking one, to pick up the loss.

The performance continued a recent trend for the former Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs stopper, as he's now been scored upon in his last five games. Following the loss, manager Aaron Boone addressed Chapman's recent struggles, offering a possible explanation.

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Another former Brave has made a shocking return to the majors

A couple of weeks ago, I talked about a former Braves top prospect that fell out of favor with the organization, was traded, played in several different countries, and eventually made it back to the majors five years later. His name was Christian Bethancourt, who is now a member of the Athletics. That’s a name I never thought I would hear again when talking about Major League Baseball, and it’s what makes this game so amazing. There are stories like this in every organization, and I’ve found another involving another former top prospect for the Braves.
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees place OF Giancarlo Stanton on 10-day injured list with calf strain

The New York Yankees placed Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list due to a right calf strain, the team announced Wednesday. Stanton, 32, has split time this season as right fielder and designated hitter for the Yankees. On Tuesday night, he exited in the seventh inning of New York's 7-6 win against the Baltimore Orioles with calf tightness and underwent an MRI on Wednesday morning.
MLB
Yardbarker

Trevor Bauer reacts to Matt Harvey's 60-game suspension

Suspended Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer took to social media on Wednesday to backhand the MLB's decision to suspend Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey for 60 games. Harvey was handed the suspension after testifying in court he distributed oxycodone to other players amid the investigation into the death of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs. Bauer, who has been suspended since July 2021 and was recently given a 324-game ban, took to Twitter to slam the length of Harvey's suspension.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Yardbarker

Yankees Trade Rumors: The perfect outfielder to target at the deadline

The New York Yankees need an offensive upgrade at multiple positions. The outfield contains two massive liabilities — Joey Gallo and Aaron Hicks. Both left field and centerfield have struggled on the offensive side. Joey Gallo has been the primary starter in left, with the position hosting a .182 batting average with six homers and 10 RBIs in total. Gallo himself is hitting .176 with five homers and seven RBIs, hosting a 37.8% strikeout rate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yadier Molina Is Out For A Unique Reason

As the injuries pile up for the St. Louis Cardinals, another problem popped up yesterday. Yadier Molina, who has started hitting again and even made his pitching debut on Sunday, has been placed on the bereavement list. Luckily, he isn’t going to be away for very long and could return...
MLB
96.9 WOUR

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Aroldis Chapman
FOX Sports

Yanks lose Stanton, LeMahieu to injuries; LeMahieu MRI clean

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees lost All-Stars DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton to injuries Tuesday night, although the early diagnosis on LeMahieu suggests New York dodged a serious issue. LeMahieu was scratched with left wrist discomfort and Stanton exited a 7-6, 11-inning win over Baltimore with right calf...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Yankees Sign Matt Carpenter: MLB World Reacts

The New York Yankees have added a former All-Star infielder to their roster. On Thursday, the team signed Matt Carpenter. Carpenter was recently released from the Texas Rangers' Triple-A affiliate. In 21 games, he was hitting .275 with six homers and 19 RBIs. It has been a while since the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Women suing Deshaun Watson disgusted by contract from Browns

It was previously learned that multiple women suing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct would be featured on Tuesday evening's edition of HBO’s "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" and that they would "detail the alleged abuse they suffered and share their reactions to Watson’s record-breaking $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns."
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Cincinnati Reds#Yanks#The Chicago White Sox
Yardbarker

The Blockbuster Trade Idea That Would Change The NBA Landscape: Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook For Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams And Two First-Round Picks

Without a doubt, the Los Angeles Lakers had a terrible season considering the expectations they had at the start of the year. The superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis won an NBA title for the Lakers during the 2020 season, and they were bolstered by the presence of 9-time All-Star and former MVP Russell Westbrook.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Houston Astros GM James Click: Decision to not re-sign Carlos Correa about ‘winning’

Houston Astros general manager James Click says that the team’s decision not to re-sign star shortstop Carlos Correa for 2022 was motivated by a priority in winning. Many baseball observers were stunned when Carlos Correa came to terms on a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Minnesota Twins; not only because seeing the Twins make a big splash in free agency was a stunning development, but because the Astros actually let a homegrown All-Star walk.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Chargers Sends Five Time Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. There seems to be pretty high expectations for Watson and Doubs even going into year one. Many fans just hope to see Toure make an impact on special teams. However even with all those assets added, acquiring one more veteran wide receiver could be the missing piece for a Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Cardinals Insider Shares Latest Jack Flaherty Update

Despite now being without both Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz, the starting rotation of the St. Louis Cardinals has performed quite well, with Miles Mikolas, Adam Wainwright, and Dakota Hudson leading the way. Speaking of Flaherty, he has been out with a shoulder issue since the beginning of spring training.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
FOX Sports

Davis leads Mets against the Giants after 4-hit outing

LINE: Giants -131, Mets +111; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the San Francisco Giants after J.D. Davis' four-hit game on Monday. San Francisco has an 11-11 record in home games and a 22-19 record overall. The Giants have a 13-3 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Roman Quinn Made Phillies History With An Absolute Strike

Sometimes, for a ball to move super fast, it doesn’t have to be a pitch thrown by one of the hardest throwing pitchers in the league. Who’s to say it can’t come on an outfield assist?. That’s what happened yesterday during a game between the Philadelphia Phillies...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Roger Goodell provides notable update on Deshaun Watson situation

“I can’t give you a timeline. I think we’re nearing the end of the investigative period. Then it will be handled by our disciplinary officer,” Goodell said. Watson is facing allegations of improper conduct during massages/while seeking massages from over 20 women. He was investigated by two separate grand juries in Texas but not criminally charged. The NFL is conducting a separate investigation.
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

33K+
Followers
36K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy