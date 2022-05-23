Report: Yankees All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman dealing with Achilles injury

New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman went through the entire month of April, and through his first 12 appearances of the 2022 season without allowing a single run. During the stretch, Chapman surrendered just four hits and looked like he did in his prime.

On Sunday, in Game 1 of the Yanks' doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox, the seven-time All-Star imploded in the top of the ninth of a non-save situation. Chapman faced four batters and only retired one of them, while giving up two hits — including a game-winning home run — and walking one, to pick up the loss.

The performance continued a recent trend for the former Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs stopper, as he's now been scored upon in his last five games. Following the loss, manager Aaron Boone addressed Chapman's recent struggles, offering a possible explanation.