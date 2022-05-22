Reno house fire spreads to nearby apartments

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say two men were seriously injured in northern Nevada’s desert in a weekend fireworks incident at a popular off-roading and party area. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says one man was hospitalized in critical condition after suffering a punctured lung at midnight Saturday when he was struck in the chest by a firework that went into a crowd of people after exploding in the hand of the man who lit it. Officials say the man who lit the firework was standing on a rock outcropping before a crowd of 500 people. He was hospitalized for what authorities called “major deformities and injuries to his left hand.”

WASHOE COUNTY, NV ・ 5 HOURS AGO