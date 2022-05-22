Reno house fire spreads to nearby apartments

RENO (CBS13) — Sunday afternoon fire crews knocked down a structure fire on Virginia Foothills Drive near Reno, said the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District.
The fire impacted one residential home and a garage on a second home.
Seven fire engines and a ladder truck responded to the incident.
No injuries were reported except for the death of two cats.
The fire was started on accident by an outdoor cooking fire.
A man lost his life after being struck by a vehicle Sunday in Reno. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place at about 3:30 a.m. on East 2nd Street West, west of Galletti Way. The early reports showed that the pedestrian was walking on Second Street he was hit by an eastbound vehicle.
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say two men were seriously injured in northern Nevada’s desert in a weekend fireworks incident at a popular off-roading and party area. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says one man was hospitalized in critical condition after suffering a punctured lung at midnight Saturday when he was struck in the chest by a firework that went into a crowd of people after exploding in the hand of the man who lit it. Officials say the man who lit the firework was standing on a rock outcropping before a crowd of 500 people. He was hospitalized for what authorities called “major deformities and injuries to his left hand.”
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two men were hospitalized after an incident involving fireworks at a recreational area north of Reno on Memorial Day weekend. Deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to the Moon Rocks area just at around midnight on May 29 after receiving reports of shots fired.
On Sunday evening, one person suffered injuries following an auto-pedestrian collision in Reno. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash took place on Sutro Street and Oddie Boulevard. The early reports showed that a light-colored Sedan hit one person who was crossing the street at the corner of Oddie Boulevard. The pedestrian was reportedly walking outside a marked crosswalk and might be intoxicated.
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man who had just been released from the Washoe County jail was arrested again after he was caught breaking into cars in the jail parking lot Saturday night. Aidan Crowley, 21, was arrested on May 28 at about 10 p.m....
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A pair of local residents were fortunate to not drown last week in Lake Tahoe after rough water caused their kayaks to capsize near Sand Harbor State Park. Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jeff McCaskill on Monday said the department’s rescue boat, Marine 9, was...
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a search and rescue call on Friday. A mountain biker suffered a knee injury on the Cascade Trail/South Park Trail area above Chandler Road, according to the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. The mountain biker was given aid...
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews are on scene at an early morning deadly rollover crash Thursday on I-80 eastbound at the west McCarran on-ramp. The second travel lane on ramp is closed while the Nevada Department of Transportation is on scene repairing the guardrail. The...
An unidentified 29-year-old Susanville man suffered fatal injuries in a motorcycle crash on Highway 395 north of Byers Pass Road. According to a statement from the California Highway Patrol, the man was riding a 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Highway 395 when he lost control negotiating a left curve. The motorcycle left the roadway and the rider was ejected.
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — A Sparks woman named Austyn Busch has not been seen since Monday and police are hoping the public can aid search efforts. Austyn, 31, has not had contact with her family in several days. She was last seen on May 23, and last heard from on May 24.
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Wildfire smoke blanketed northern Nevada for months during the devastating Dixie and Caldor fires in nearby California communities. Now, officials are hoping public input can help them understand the impact and needs of emergency services for residents. The Wildfire Smoke Risk...
SPOONER SUMMIT, Nev. (KOLO) -A typical day. Cars left in a parking lot at a Sierra trailhead, in this case, Spooner Summit on US 50, an entrance to the Tahoe Rim Trail,. Their owners will likely be gone on hikes for hours. Hopefully, the doors are locked, but sadly, that’s not always the case. Thursday afternoon we found a pickup, not only unlocked but with the driver’s side door left wide open.
On May 21st, at approximately 4:40 p.m. the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and notified that the body of an adult male was found floating in Lake Lahontan near Blackbird point. A joint response involving Nevada State Park Rangers and members of the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area where the body was reported to be floating.
