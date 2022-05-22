'I felt humiliated': Blind man hits out after security guard at M&S asked him to take his guide dog out of store
A blind executive at the charity Guide Dogs said he felt ‘publicly humiliated’ after he was told to leave a Marks & Spencer shop with his dog.
Dave Kent said a security guard ‘curtly’ told him to take his golden retriever, Faldo, out of the shop in Mortlake, west London, last Friday.
The 62-year-old, who has been blind since he was 18, said the manager simply offered him a cup of tea when made aware of the discrimination.
As Mr Kent neared the till, the guard insisted his dog must leave. Despite Faldo wearing a clearly marked harness, the guard repeated the demand twice. Mr Kent added: ‘Every time this happens, it’s a kick in the nuts. All I want to do is go to Marks & Spencer and do what any seeing person would do in the course of their day.’
He told The Guardian M&S ‘very well’ knew their obligations but that the issue often arose from third-party security companies. Three quarters of guide dog owners have been illegally turned away from public buildings, according to Guide Dogs.
Mr Kent has written to the chief executive of M&S, Steve Rowe, about the issue. ‘To be publicly humiliated in this fashion in sight of other shoppers and members of staff left my dignity in tatters,’ he said.
An M&S spokesman said they would ensure guards were aware of the law and had contacted Mr Kent directly to apologise.
