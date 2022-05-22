ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

This magnetic cast iron and wooden scoop is your essential companion to brewing that perfect morning coffee

By JC Torres
yankodesign.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFace the day full of life with a beautiful tool that starts your morning right. When we do things day in and day out, they tend to take on an almost mechanical nature. Sure, it becomes second nature and allows us to go on autopilot to think of something else, but...

www.yankodesign.com

Comments / 0

Related
marthastewart.com

How to Clean Every Inch of Your Toaster—Inside and Out

When it comes to making your morning bagel or giving your bread that perfect crunch, toasters get the job done; they are a must-have kitchen appliance. But despite their value, these products can be difficult to clean. While you likely toss away any burnt crumbs from its tray after a few uses, when was the last time you gave your toaster a thorough scrub? "We recommend removing crumbs and any food residue that could cause a burnt taste or a fire on a weekly basis," says Vera Peterson, president of Molly Maid, a Neighborly company. "If you only use the oven to make toast, weekly cleaning is sufficient." Here, she explains how to clean the interior and outside of your toaster so it shines like new.
LIFESTYLE
Fast Company

This Japanese designer turned discarded fishing containers into groovy furniture

In the 1980s, Japan led the world in the number of fish it caught every year, but the country’s fishing industry has been declining for over two decades. Overfishing, unsustainable practices, and contaminated water from the 2011 Fukushima nuclear plant meltdown have depleted fishing communities and left behind a constellation of discarded materials like fishnets, buoys, and fishing containers.
DESIGN
SPY

Here’s How To Clean a French Press the Right Way

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. One of the best things about French press coffee is how easy it is to make. Add hot water to coarsely ground coffee, wait a few minutes, press the plunger and you’ve got bold, tasty coffee that’s ready to go. A French press is a great option for anyone with a rushed morning routine who wants something better tasting and less wasteful than a Keurig but more convenient than pour-over. The catch is...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Beans#Your Morning#Cup Of Coffee#Coffee Grounds#The Cofee Iron Scoop
ZDNet

How to clean your Keurig coffee maker inside and out

If you're like me and have a Keurig machine at home, you've probably wondered after having made gallons of coffee what kind of crud may have accumulated inside your coffee maker. You can choose avoid the topic, but I can't guarantee that the coffee is dark due to the roast or as a result of all the potential grime in there, or you can learn just how to clean your Keurig.
FOOD & DRINKS
BHG

This Is the Best-Selling Upright Vacuum on Amazon, and You Can Scoop It Up for $70 Off Right Now

Between the dirt that's tracked inside, the crumbs that inevitably end up on the ground, and the pets that roam your home (and your furniture), it's almost impossible for every area of your house to always stay clean. Although a handheld vacuum can tackle a mess in a pinch, sometimes the best thing to do is to leave the job to a full-size vacuum cleaner—and this Shark model that's preferred by Amazon shoppers is $70 off right now.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

Dodo Van is a tiny home on wheels with wooden interior and functional areas

There is no stopping architects María José Váscones and Juan Alberto Andrade as they continue to develop designs ideal for living. The pair introduced to us the Domestico, a tiny and compact living space that promises more storage and function. The design is mainly for modern living in urban spaces. It doesn’t disappoint with the ample space and the warm aesthetics of the wood. The same natural element is used on the interior of the Dodo Van, which is mainly a house on wheels. It’s a Chevrolet Van (Chevy Van) that has been transformed into a small mobile home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
FDA
yankodesign.com

Top 10 tiny homes on wheels designed for sustainable architecture advocates

Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! With everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have been taking over the architecture world and they continue to grow popular by the day. And, tiny homes on wheels, in particular, have really taken us by storm! What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces that are portable and travel-friendly. You can now take your cozy and comfy home with you, wherever you travel! These tiny homes on the move are simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of travel-friendly micro-home setups that will cater to everybody’s unique needs and preferences! There’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

The Tesla of prefabricated homes + more eco-friendly designs that are the future of architecture

With the world turning topsy turvy since the pandemic hit us, living in a sustainable, conscious, and smart manner has never been more imperative. The architecture around us should seamlessly integrate with, and nourish the planet, not drain her resources and reduce her lifespan. Being at one with Planet Earth, while taking rigorous care of her has never been more of a priority. In an effort to encourage an eco-friendly way of life, sustainable and eco-friendly architecture has been gaining immense popularity among architects! Architects have been designing sustainable homes, cabins, hotels, and even floating cities! These architectural designs aim to harmoniously merge with nature, co-existing with it in peace, and allowing us to live in equilibrium with the environment. They reduce their carbon footprint and encourage a green and clean lifestyle. And, not to mention they’re aesthetically and visually pleasing as well! From the ‘Telsa of prefabricated homes’ to the world’s first floating city in South Korea – these architectural designs will convert you into sustainable architecture advocates!
DESIGN
Simplemost

10 Of Amazon’s Most-Adored Outdoor Furniture Sets

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. With doctors prescribing time in nature to patients and studies reporting that kids who...
SHOPPING
yankodesign.com

Top 10 trailers designed to provide you with the ultimate glamping experience

After a tiring week at work, with the weekend joyfully looming ahead of me, I often find myself fantasizing about a short sweet getaway! Just a few days away from my hectic life, and this hectic world, in a bubble of my own, where all my worries are nowhere to be seen. The pandemic may restrict my actual traveling plans, but it definitely cannot restrict my daydreams about vacations! Jetsetting on a flight may not be a practical option right now, but I do think Camping is a plausible plan. There’s nothing more comforting or exciting than lounging about in a cozy trailer while you explore the countryside. You never feel out of place, because these little trailers manage to feel like a home on wheels! Fill it up with your dear belongings, and it’s your home away from home. Not to mention the trailer designs today are super innovative and inventive! From a trailer that expands to the size of a micro-cabin to a camper trailer that expands to sleep 4 people – these resourceful trailers manage to cater to almost all of our needs, solving various problems, and turning our camping experience into a fulfilling and comfortable one.
CARS
thespruce.com

How to Pick Lamps for the Living Room

Proper lighting is important for any task, since it improves functionality or enhances ambiance within a space. Lighting in the living room is no exception. Whether it's good times surrounded by friends and family or solo activities like curling up with your favorite book, choosing the right lighting can make any living room more comfortable and inviting.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

This $99 gadget lets you voice-control your curtains – or even program to open automatically at sunrise

Meet the SwitchBot Curtain Rod 2, a 2nd-gen IoT accessory that makes your curtains smart, allowing you to open or close them with your voice or an app. Designed to retrofit onto the existing SwitchBot Curtain device, allowing you to attach the device to virtually any curtain rod at home, this nifty gadget makes your smart home just a little bit smarter. When paired with the Rod 2, the SwitchBot Curtain can automatically open or close based on the time of the day and the amount of sunlight you need, or can even be configured to automatically make a room brighter when you’re hopping on a video call, or dark just before you’re sitting to watch a movie.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

Kidear Headset ideal for children as the pair helps prevent ear damage

The Kidear is yet another pair of headphones perfect for the kids. However, we also want to say it’s not just another pair because this is better in many ways. Kidear has been designed to reduce possible damage to children’s hearing. Using such accessories are already common among the young generation, especially in the past couple of years. With online learning being pushed, using proper headphones has become a standard. It’s not exactly an ideal activity because children’s hearing can be damaged.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy