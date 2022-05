MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is looking into an officer-involved shooting from early Tuesday morning in Coffee County. According to reports from TBI and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, 20-year-old Evan Krenson, of Franklin County, called 911 just after midnight on Tuesday and told dispatch that he was on the Wattendorf Memorial Highway overpass on I-24, armed with a gun and a knife, and was going to kill himself.

COFFEE COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO