Comics

Naruto Stuns Boruto With New Karma Form

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoruto: Naruto Next Generations has unleashed a surprising new Karma form with the newest chapter of the series! The Code focused arc has reached a new impasse as Code has invaded the Hidden Leaf Village thanks to his ability, and he's been holding Amado hostage in order to get the scientist...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

My Hero Academia Assistant Inks One of the Manga's Angstiest Scenes

My Hero Academia may deal with a lot of battles like any shonen, but it like to play with emotions just as much. From the funny to the fluffy, the superhero series does it all. Of course, this also means the story can get angsty, and one of the manga's assistants just brought the pain with their latest sketch of Izuku.
COMICS
ComicBook

Haikyuu Cosplay Highlights Kiyoko's Best Look

One awesome Haikyuu cosplay is really scoring high with Kiyoko Shimizu's best look from the series! Haruichi Furudate's original manga series is currently celebrating the 10th Anniversary of its first publishing in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and fans have already seen the series return with a special new chapter catching fans up to how each of the characters have been living since the end of the original series. With so many characters introduced over the course of the series, it's actually a pretty tough call for many fans to decide which of the characters they actually like the best overall.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Sparks Major Dabi Question

My Hero Academia has sparked some major questions about Dabi with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The final war between the heroes and villains is now in full swing, and the latest slate of chapters has been establishing which of the heroes is facing off against which villains. The first major battle had been between Shoto Todoroki and Dabi as the young Shoto had put everything from the Todoroki Family on his shoulders. The two of them had quite a lot to work out through their heated final battle, and the previous chapter had seemed like a winner between the two was decided.
TV SERIES
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
ComicBook

High School DxD Cosplay Shows Why Akeno is Still Queen

One awesome High School DxD cosplay has brought the series back to the spotlight by showcasing just why Akeno Himejima has her title of Queen! It's been quite a while since fans have gotten to see High School DxD grace their screens with the fourth season released four long years ago, and even then the franchise had to switch its anime over to an entirely new studio and staff. There's been very little talk about the franchise since, but while the future of the anime is unclear fans are still very much keeping their love for the series alive in cool new ways.
COMICS
ComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Styles Gojo's Iconic Shades

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest Shonen franchises around, which is definitely saying something considering the series that only has been around for a few years' time, and the most popular character around, Gojo, is sitting pretty as a result. With Gojo set to have a big role in the second season of the anime adaptation, as well as in the first prequel film of the series, one cosplayer has created the perfect fit for the teacher at Jujutsu Tech.
COMICS
ComicBook

New Demon Slayer Art Celebrates Entertainment District Arc

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba might have wrapped up its second season run earlier this year, but the anime is hyping up everything that happened with the Entertainment District arc in some special new art for the series! The second season of the anime took on the Entertainment District arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and it had introduced Tanjiro Kamado and the others to a deadly new mission. They had to sneak through the Yoshiwara District to find the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui's missing wives, and it was here they came face to face with the first major demon from Muzan Kibutsuji's upper ranks.
COMICS
ComicBook

New PS5 and PS4 Leak Teases Return of Dormant PlayStation Series

A new leak has teased that PlayStation is about to bring back one of its dormant video game franchises on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. That series in question happens to be Resistance, which was the shooter franchise developed by Insomniac Games that debuted with the PlayStation 3. And while Resistance has been put on ice for over 10 years at this point, it looks like the series is about to have a revival in some capacity on modern platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Twitter
ComicBook

Today's Wordle Is Perfectly Average

Today's Wordle puzzle is the definition of an average puzzle. According to the New York Times, players should be able to solve today's puzzle in an average number of guesses. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Images Reveal First Look at Horror Reimagining

Pooh is leaving the lands of Hundred Acre Wood for the realm of indie horror flicks. That's right, horror fiends have discovered the existence of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, an upcoming picture featuring the golden bear in his very own scary movie. An independent feature from Rhys Frake-Waterfield, the film released a batch of images Wednesday showing off its morbid content, reminiscent of the blood-filled slashers of yesteryear.
MOVIES
ComicBook

How Will Dragon Ball Super End the Granolah Arc?

How will Dragon Ball Super end its current Granolah Arc? It's a big question in the Dragon Ball fandom right now, as fans are speculating and wondering about which direction the climax of the arc will go in – as well as what the larger point of the arc is. "Granolah The Survivor" has been one of the longest-running arcs in Dragon Ball Super – and one whose focus has taken some serious detours into the deeper mythology of Dragon Ball, not to mention the personal backstory of Goku and his father, Bardock.
COMICS
ComicBook

Beast Trailer Starring Idris Elba Released by Universal

Last year, Idris Elba joined the DCEU and helped fight the giant monster Starro, and now the actor is back and battling another creature: a lion. The first trailer for Universal's Beast was released today and sees Elba as a father who must protect his daughters from the king of the jungle. The new thriller was directed by Baltasar Kormákur (Everest) and also stars Iyana Halley (The Hate U Give, This is Us), Leah Sava Jeffries (Empire, Percy Jackson), and Sharlto Copley (Russian Doll, Maleficent).
MOVIES
ComicBook

Black Canary: Jurnee Smollett Teases Return to DC Role

The DC Films world feels like it's often in a state of flux, with projects surrounding new and familiar characters being brought to fruition. Among them is a Black Canary solo movie, which would see Jurnee Smollett reprise her role as Dinah Lance / Black Canary from 2020's Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). While the film was originally announced as an HBO Max exclusive, recent updates regarding DC's plans following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger have made fans wonder what the project's future holds — but a new update seems pretty promising. A recent profile from The New York Times, in anticipation of Smollett's role in Netflix's Spiderheard, outlined the actress' upcoming projects — and revealed that "she's also preparing to reprise her role as Black Canary."
MOVIES
ComicBook

Today's Wordle Too Tough for Some Players

Today's Wordle is a hard one. "Wordle 340 X" is trending this morning on Twitter, which indicates that players are struggling with today's puzzle. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Theory Calls Out the War's Worst Villain Yet

A My Hero Academia theory is dipping into literary history for a theory about one of the series' worst villains, who is about to take the spotlight – and possibly do some horrific things to heroes we love! My Hero Academia Chapter 353 takes a look at the Final War Arc following Shoto Todoroki's decisive defeat of his brother, Dabi. As news of Shoto's victor spreads across the ranks of the pro hero army, the heroes are careful not to get too overconfident, as the Paranormal Liberation Front still has plenty of deadly villain lieutenants at large. For instance: Tartarus Escapees Kunieda and Gahsly – the latter of which may be hiding a tragic SPOILER in his name!
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel Reveals Updated Look at She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's CGI

We're just a few months away from the debut of She-Hulk: Attorney of Law, a new Disney+ series that will bring Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first full trailer for the series was released earlier this month, and it garnered a number of reactions, ranging from hype about the series' lighthearted tone and Marvel connections, to comments and questions about the CGI used to bring She-Hulk to life. With VFX work factoring into the changes or delays of a number of blockbuster projects, many wondered how She-Hulk's CGI could evolve between now and when the series releases — and it looks like we've started to get our answer. Disney+'s official landing page for She-Hulk reveals an already-updated version of the trailer, which shows some subtle differences in the CGI work on She-Hulk's face.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars Confirms Mace Windu's Rare Force Power Is Still Canon

Star Wars has confirmed that Jedi Master Mace Windu still possesses a rare Force ability first introduced in the old Star Wars Expanded Universe. This information comes from Mike Chen's new novel Star Wars: Brotherhood. The book primarily focuses on an essential chapter in Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker's relationship. However, it also includes a Jedi: Fallen Order easter egg and canonizes a few elements from Knights of the Old Republic. It also confirms that Mace Windu still can sense shatterpoints through the Force.
MOVIES
ComicBook

WWE's Alexa Bliss Contacts Authorities Over Fan Threats

There definitely is a dark side of the ring that has been chronicled on numerous occasions when it comes to the world of professional wrestling, but one of the latest involves WWE's Alexa Bliss and a "fan" that made threatening remarks to the point where the superstar contacted the authorities. With Bliss taking on a darker motif to follow in the footsteps of the Fiend, Bray Wyatt's departure from World Wrestling Entertainment has left Alexa as a superstar within the organization who isn't afraid to tap into her dark side if the need arises.
WWE
ComicBook

Better Call Saul Final Episodes Teaser: "A Happy Ending"

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Monday's "Plan and Execution" episode of Better Call Saul. Only six episodes remain of the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul — and despite what the final episodes teaser says, there might not be a "happy ending." There wasn't one in Monday's midseason finale, titled "Plan and Execution," ending on a half-season shocker: the death of Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian). On "D-Day," Kim (Rhea Seehorn) and Jimmy/Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) executed their plan to discredit the HHM lawyer and settle the Sandpiper Crossing case for a big payday. But then Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) returned to ABQ, shooting Howard in the head for being in the wrong place at the wrong time.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

No Time to Die Streaming Debut Finally Happening Soon

After a few months the 25th James Bond movie and Daniel Craig's swansong No Time to Die is finally set to make its streaming debut. Amazon Prime Video has announced that the film will be available to stream for free on the platform starting on Friday, June 10. Despite Amazon completing its purchase of the Bond parent company MGM, No Time to Die joins just two other movies from the entire franchise as streaming for free on the service. Currently only the Pierce Brosnan-starring Goldeneye and the Daniel Craig-starring Skyfall are available to stream; all the other films however remain available to rent.
MOVIES

