NEW CITY, N.Y. -- A young Rockland County man will pay the price for a terrible mistake that killed his friend.Alan Mendoza drank alcohol and smoked marijuana before causing a crash that killed a 16-year-old.CBS2's Tony Aiello was in court for Thursday's emotional sentencing.The Mosyuk family, immigrants from Ukraine, are forever touched by tragedy. Vlad Mosyuk, a student at Clarkstown North, was killed in a terrible DUI crash in May of last year. His schoolmate, Mendoza, was under the influence of alcohol and pot while behind the wheel. He's 19 now, but treated as a youthful offender."I am responsible for...

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO