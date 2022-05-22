Busted! 30 New Arrests in Portsmouth, Ohio – 05/22/22 Scioto County Mugshots

The Scioto County Jail is currently housing 204 inmates.

For our readers on Newsbreak, Please click “Read on the web” to view photos.

An arrest is not a conviction. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

DAVID S JENKINS

Arresting Agency: Ohio Highway Patrol

Booking Date: 05/22/2022

Birthdate: 02/06/1979

Prior Arrests: 6

Crime: Parole Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

WILLIE DAVID WAGNER

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 05/22/2022

Birthdate: 04/08/1967

Prior Arrests: 15

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

DYLAN TYLER CRAFT

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 05/21/2022

Birthdate: 11/14/1994

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Disorderly Conduct

Bond: $150

MATTHEW ALLAN LOCKHART

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 05/21/2022

Birthdate: 11/17/1986

Prior Arrests: 65

Crime: Disorderly Conduct

Bond: $150

RYAN WILLIS

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 05/21/2022

Birthdate: 01/18/1985

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Burglary

Bond: $50,000

Class: 3rd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years

MICKY MANNS

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 05/21/2022

Birthdate: 08/04/1996

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Operating Vehicle Under Influence

Bond: $4,200

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

FORREST D JOHNSON

Arresting Agency: New Boston Police Dept.

Booking Date: 05/21/2022

Birthdate: 06/25/1991

Prior Arrests: 17

Crime: Driving Under FRA Suspension

Bond: $2,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Driving Under FRA Suspension

Bond: $2,300

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

JOESPH KITCHEN

Arresting Agency: Jackson Co Sheriff’s Office

Booking Date: 05/20/2022

Birthdate: 12/31/1986

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Possession of Drugs

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

SHAPREE ROBERSON

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 05/20/2022

Birthdate: 02/07/1993

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Disorderly Conduct

Bond: $150

Crime: Failure to Disclose Personal Information

Bond: $250

Class: 4th Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 30 days

TERRANCE H MOSLEY

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 05/20/2022

Birthdate: 04/10/1971

Prior Arrests: 8

Crime: Violation of Protection Order

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

Crime: Burglary

Bond: $0

Crime: Violating Protection Order-two Priors

Bond: $0

Class: 4th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months

JAMIE M JONES

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 05/20/2022

Birthdate: 07/24/1991

Prior Arrests: 9

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

TIMOTHY WILLIAM ADAMS

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 05/20/2022

Birthdate: 10/22/1954

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Failure to Appear

Bond: $0

COREY LEE MURPHY

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 05/20/2022

Birthdate: 11/12/1984

Prior Arrests: 17

Crime: Violating Protection Order

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

MYRANDA S HERMAN

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 05/20/2022

Birthdate: 04/28/1992

Prior Arrests: 5

Crime: Criminal Damaging

Bond: $750

Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days

ANTHONY HAAF

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 05/20/2022

Birthdate: 01/14/1981

Prior Arrests: 5

Crime: Operating Under the Influence

Bond: $1,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

ROBERT S HAMLIN

Arresting Agency: Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office

Booking Date: 05/20/2022

Birthdate: 10/23/1982

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Contempt

Bond: $0

GREGORY STEVENS

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 05/20/2022

Birthdate: 10/27/1960

Prior Arrests: 72

Crime: Disorderly Conduct

Bond: $150

Class: Minor Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to $150

KEELEY MEADOWS

Arresting Agency: Juv

Booking Date: 05/20/2022

Birthdate: 08/04/1998

Prior Arrests: 3

Crime: Contempt

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

KRISTINA ROSE BOYD

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 05/20/2022

Birthdate: 08/02/1991

Prior Arrests: 19

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Failure to Appear

Bond: $1,500

Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days

Crime: Failure to Appear

Bond: $500

Class: 4th Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 30 days

Crime: Misuse of Credit Cards

Bond: $1,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

WYMER J KING

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 05/20/2022

Birthdate: 07/29/1989

Prior Arrests: 3

Crime: Theft

Bond: $2,500

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

TAYLOR TUCKETT

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 05/19/2022

Birthdate: 12/16/1992

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Petty Theft

Bond: $500

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

JAMES STEPP

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 05/19/2022

Birthdate: 12/13/1979

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Agg Trafficking in Drugs

Bond: $0

Class: 2nd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 2 to 8 years

NICHOLAS SAMS

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff’s Office

Booking Date: 05/19/2022

Birthdate: 05/17/1996

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Theft

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Criminal Damaging or Endangering

Bond: $0

Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days

Crime: Possessing Criminal Tools

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

JUSTIN T REISINGER

Arresting Agency: New Boston Police Dept.

Booking Date: 05/19/2022

Birthdate: 03/22/1994

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Driving Under Suspension

Bond: $2,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

STEPHEN H JONES

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 05/19/2022

Birthdate: 03/07/1954

Prior Arrests: 11

Crime: Violating Protection Order

Bond: $50,000

Class: 4th Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 30 days

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

TIMOTHY R ROYSTER

Arresting Agency: CPC Probation Department

Booking Date: 05/19/2022

Birthdate: 02/07/1983

Prior Arrests: 20

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

CHARLES VIRGIL WILKERSON

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff’s Office

Booking Date: 05/19/2022

Birthdate: 08/16/1960

Prior Arrests: 2

Crime: Resisting Arrest

Bond: $0

Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days

STEVEN W LOCKHART

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 05/19/2022

Birthdate: 07/20/1965

Prior Arrests: 8

Crime: Possession of Heroin

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

ANDREW LEE JENKINS

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 05/19/2022

Birthdate: 08/16/1991

Prior Arrests: 2

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

HANNAH E RISNER

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 05/19/2022

Birthdate: 04/30/1992

Prior Arrests: 10

Crime: Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments

Bond: $750

Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days