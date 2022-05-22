ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

Busted! 30 New Arrests in Portsmouth, Ohio – 05/22/22 Scioto County Mugshots

By Staff Report
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s4YVt_0fmtp5Ce00

The Scioto County Jail is currently housing 204 inmates.

For our readers on Newsbreak, Please click “Read on the web” to view photos.

An arrest is not a conviction. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

DAVID S JENKINS

Arresting Agency: Ohio Highway Patrol

Booking Date: 05/22/2022

Birthdate: 02/06/1979

Prior Arrests: 6

Crime: Parole Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

WILLIE DAVID WAGNER

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 05/22/2022

Birthdate: 04/08/1967

Prior Arrests: 15

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

DYLAN TYLER CRAFT

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 05/21/2022

Birthdate: 11/14/1994

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Disorderly Conduct

Bond: $150

MATTHEW ALLAN LOCKHART

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 05/21/2022

Birthdate: 11/17/1986

Prior Arrests: 65

Crime: Disorderly Conduct

Bond: $150

RYAN WILLIS

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 05/21/2022

Birthdate: 01/18/1985

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Burglary

Bond: $50,000

Class: 3rd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years

MICKY MANNS

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 05/21/2022

Birthdate: 08/04/1996

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Operating Vehicle Under Influence

Bond: $4,200

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

FORREST D JOHNSON

Arresting Agency: New Boston Police Dept.

Booking Date: 05/21/2022

Birthdate: 06/25/1991

Prior Arrests: 17

Crime: Driving Under FRA Suspension

Bond: $2,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Driving Under FRA Suspension

Bond: $2,300

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

JOESPH KITCHEN

Arresting Agency: Jackson Co Sheriff’s Office

Booking Date: 05/20/2022

Birthdate: 12/31/1986

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Possession of Drugs

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

SHAPREE ROBERSON

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 05/20/2022

Birthdate: 02/07/1993

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Disorderly Conduct

Bond: $150

Crime: Failure to Disclose Personal Information

Bond: $250

Class: 4th Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 30 days

TERRANCE H MOSLEY

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 05/20/2022

Birthdate: 04/10/1971

Prior Arrests: 8

Crime: Violation of Protection Order

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

Crime: Burglary

Bond: $0

Crime: Violating Protection Order-two Priors

Bond: $0

Class: 4th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months

JAMIE M JONES

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 05/20/2022

Birthdate: 07/24/1991

Prior Arrests: 9

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

TIMOTHY WILLIAM ADAMS

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 05/20/2022

Birthdate: 10/22/1954

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Failure to Appear

Bond: $0

COREY LEE MURPHY

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 05/20/2022

Birthdate: 11/12/1984

Prior Arrests: 17

Crime: Violating Protection Order

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

MYRANDA S HERMAN

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 05/20/2022

Birthdate: 04/28/1992

Prior Arrests: 5

Crime: Criminal Damaging

Bond: $750

Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days

ANTHONY HAAF

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 05/20/2022

Birthdate: 01/14/1981

Prior Arrests: 5

Crime: Operating Under the Influence

Bond: $1,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

ROBERT S HAMLIN

Arresting Agency: Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office

Booking Date: 05/20/2022

Birthdate: 10/23/1982

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Contempt

Bond: $0

GREGORY STEVENS

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 05/20/2022

Birthdate: 10/27/1960

Prior Arrests: 72

Crime: Disorderly Conduct

Bond: $150

Class: Minor Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to $150

KEELEY MEADOWS

Arresting Agency: Juv

Booking Date: 05/20/2022

Birthdate: 08/04/1998

Prior Arrests: 3

Crime: Contempt

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

KRISTINA ROSE BOYD

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 05/20/2022

Birthdate: 08/02/1991

Prior Arrests: 19

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Failure to Appear

Bond: $1,500

Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days

Crime: Failure to Appear

Bond: $500

Class: 4th Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 30 days

Crime: Misuse of Credit Cards

Bond: $1,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

WYMER J KING

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 05/20/2022

Birthdate: 07/29/1989

Prior Arrests: 3

Crime: Theft

Bond: $2,500

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

TAYLOR TUCKETT

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 05/19/2022

Birthdate: 12/16/1992

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Petty Theft

Bond: $500

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

JAMES STEPP

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 05/19/2022

Birthdate: 12/13/1979

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Agg Trafficking in Drugs

Bond: $0

Class: 2nd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 2 to 8 years

NICHOLAS SAMS

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff’s Office

Booking Date: 05/19/2022

Birthdate: 05/17/1996

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Theft

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Criminal Damaging or Endangering

Bond: $0

Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days

Crime: Possessing Criminal Tools

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

JUSTIN T REISINGER

Arresting Agency: New Boston Police Dept.

Booking Date: 05/19/2022

Birthdate: 03/22/1994

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Driving Under Suspension

Bond: $2,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

STEPHEN H JONES

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 05/19/2022

Birthdate: 03/07/1954

Prior Arrests: 11

Crime: Violating Protection Order

Bond: $50,000

Class: 4th Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 30 days

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

TIMOTHY R ROYSTER

Arresting Agency: CPC Probation Department

Booking Date: 05/19/2022

Birthdate: 02/07/1983

Prior Arrests: 20

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

CHARLES VIRGIL WILKERSON

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff’s Office

Booking Date: 05/19/2022

Birthdate: 08/16/1960

Prior Arrests: 2

Crime: Resisting Arrest

Bond: $0

Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days

STEVEN W LOCKHART

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 05/19/2022

Birthdate: 07/20/1965

Prior Arrests: 8

Crime: Possession of Heroin

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

ANDREW LEE JENKINS

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 05/19/2022

Birthdate: 08/16/1991

Prior Arrests: 2

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

HANNAH E RISNER

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 05/19/2022

Birthdate: 04/30/1992

Prior Arrests: 10

Crime: Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments

Bond: $750

Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days

SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

