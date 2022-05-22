Busted! 30 New Arrests in Portsmouth, Ohio – 05/22/22 Scioto County Mugshots
The Scioto County Jail is currently housing 204 inmates.
An arrest is not a conviction. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
DAVID S JENKINS
Arresting Agency: Ohio Highway Patrol
Booking Date: 05/22/2022
Birthdate: 02/06/1979
Prior Arrests: 6
Crime: Parole Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
WILLIE DAVID WAGNER
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 05/22/2022
Birthdate: 04/08/1967
Prior Arrests: 15
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
DYLAN TYLER CRAFT
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 05/21/2022
Birthdate: 11/14/1994
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Disorderly Conduct
Bond: $150
MATTHEW ALLAN LOCKHART
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 05/21/2022
Birthdate: 11/17/1986
Prior Arrests: 65
Crime: Disorderly Conduct
Bond: $150
RYAN WILLIS
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 05/21/2022
Birthdate: 01/18/1985
Prior Arrests: 1
Crime: Burglary
Bond: $50,000
Class: 3rd Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years
MICKY MANNS
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 05/21/2022
Birthdate: 08/04/1996
Prior Arrests: 1
Crime: Operating Vehicle Under Influence
Bond: $4,200
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
FORREST D JOHNSON
Arresting Agency: New Boston Police Dept.
Booking Date: 05/21/2022
Birthdate: 06/25/1991
Prior Arrests: 17
Crime: Driving Under FRA Suspension
Bond: $2,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
Crime: Driving Under FRA Suspension
Bond: $2,300
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
JOESPH KITCHEN
Arresting Agency: Jackson Co Sheriff’s Office
Booking Date: 05/20/2022
Birthdate: 12/31/1986
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Possession of Drugs
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
SHAPREE ROBERSON
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 05/20/2022
Birthdate: 02/07/1993
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Disorderly Conduct
Bond: $150
Crime: Failure to Disclose Personal Information
Bond: $250
Class: 4th Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 30 days
TERRANCE H MOSLEY
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 05/20/2022
Birthdate: 04/10/1971
Prior Arrests: 8
Crime: Violation of Protection Order
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
Crime: Burglary
Bond: $0
Crime: Violating Protection Order-two Priors
Bond: $0
Class: 4th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months
JAMIE M JONES
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 05/20/2022
Birthdate: 07/24/1991
Prior Arrests: 9
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
TIMOTHY WILLIAM ADAMS
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 05/20/2022
Birthdate: 10/22/1954
Prior Arrests: 1
Crime: Failure to Appear
Bond: $0
COREY LEE MURPHY
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 05/20/2022
Birthdate: 11/12/1984
Prior Arrests: 17
Crime: Violating Protection Order
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
MYRANDA S HERMAN
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 05/20/2022
Birthdate: 04/28/1992
Prior Arrests: 5
Crime: Criminal Damaging
Bond: $750
Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days
ANTHONY HAAF
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 05/20/2022
Birthdate: 01/14/1981
Prior Arrests: 5
Crime: Operating Under the Influence
Bond: $1,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
ROBERT S HAMLIN
Arresting Agency: Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office
Booking Date: 05/20/2022
Birthdate: 10/23/1982
Prior Arrests: 1
Crime: Contempt
Bond: $0
GREGORY STEVENS
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 05/20/2022
Birthdate: 10/27/1960
Prior Arrests: 72
Crime: Disorderly Conduct
Bond: $150
Class: Minor Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to $150
KEELEY MEADOWS
Arresting Agency: Juv
Booking Date: 05/20/2022
Birthdate: 08/04/1998
Prior Arrests: 3
Crime: Contempt
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
KRISTINA ROSE BOYD
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 05/20/2022
Birthdate: 08/02/1991
Prior Arrests: 19
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
Crime: Failure to Appear
Bond: $1,500
Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days
Crime: Failure to Appear
Bond: $500
Class: 4th Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 30 days
Crime: Misuse of Credit Cards
Bond: $1,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
WYMER J KING
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 05/20/2022
Birthdate: 07/29/1989
Prior Arrests: 3
Crime: Theft
Bond: $2,500
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
TAYLOR TUCKETT
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 05/19/2022
Birthdate: 12/16/1992
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Petty Theft
Bond: $500
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
JAMES STEPP
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 05/19/2022
Birthdate: 12/13/1979
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Agg Trafficking in Drugs
Bond: $0
Class: 2nd Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 2 to 8 years
NICHOLAS SAMS
Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff’s Office
Booking Date: 05/19/2022
Birthdate: 05/17/1996
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Theft
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
Crime: Criminal Damaging or Endangering
Bond: $0
Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days
Crime: Possessing Criminal Tools
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
JUSTIN T REISINGER
Arresting Agency: New Boston Police Dept.
Booking Date: 05/19/2022
Birthdate: 03/22/1994
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Driving Under Suspension
Bond: $2,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
STEPHEN H JONES
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 05/19/2022
Birthdate: 03/07/1954
Prior Arrests: 11
Crime: Violating Protection Order
Bond: $50,000
Class: 4th Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 30 days
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
TIMOTHY R ROYSTER
Arresting Agency: CPC Probation Department
Booking Date: 05/19/2022
Birthdate: 02/07/1983
Prior Arrests: 20
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
CHARLES VIRGIL WILKERSON
Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff’s Office
Booking Date: 05/19/2022
Birthdate: 08/16/1960
Prior Arrests: 2
Crime: Resisting Arrest
Bond: $0
Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days
STEVEN W LOCKHART
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 05/19/2022
Birthdate: 07/20/1965
Prior Arrests: 8
Crime: Possession of Heroin
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
ANDREW LEE JENKINS
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 05/19/2022
Birthdate: 08/16/1991
Prior Arrests: 2
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
HANNAH E RISNER
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 05/19/2022
Birthdate: 04/30/1992
Prior Arrests: 10
Crime: Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments
Bond: $750
Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days
