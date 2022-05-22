ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bail denied for 2 men charged in fatal downtown shooting

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Two men have been charged in a shooting that left two people dead and seven injured outside a fast-food restaurant just blocks from Chicago’s famed Magnificent Mile shopping district.

Jaylun Sanders , 21, of Chicago, faces two counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of first-degree attempted murder and other charges, Chicago police said in a statement Saturday night.

Kameron Abram, 20, of Riverdale, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and other charges.

A Cook County judge on Sunday denied bond for both men and ordered them to remain jailed, calling the shooting a ‘massacre in the middle of Chicago.’

Sanders was arrested Thursday night, minutes after the shooting following a fight outside a McDonald’s on the city’s Near North Side. The gunfire sent bystanders scattering, including a female who was critically injured when she fell onto a third rail in a nearby subway station where many bystanders ran for safety.

Police said Sanders fled into the subway system, but was quickly found by officers. A weapon also was recovered, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said Friday.

Antonio Wade, 30, has been identified as one of the people slain in the shooting. The name of the second slain victim has not been released.

The part of the city where the shooting occurred typically is crowded with tourists, students from the downtown campus of Loyola University Chicago, parishioners of the city’s famed Holy Name Cathedral, and people coming to the area to shop and dine in restaurants.

City leaders have vowed to address a citywide surge in gun violence.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Friday she would deploy more police officers in the Magnificent Mile area.

Lightfoot has also banned unaccompanied minors from Millennium Park in downtown Chicago after 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, following a recent shooting there that left a 16-year-old boy dead.

