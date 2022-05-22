Andy Warhol Museum announces $60 million expansion project

WARHOL MUSEUM The sun shines behind the Andy Warhol Museum on Pittsburgh's Northside, Friday, Sept. 10, 2004. The Andy Warhol Museum is in the cross hairs of controversy, this time for a planned exhibit of previously published photographs of the abuse of Iraqi inmates at Abu Ghraib prison. The exhibit of between eight and 20 photos, called ``Inconvenient Evidence: Iraqi Prisoner Photographs from Abu Ghraib,'' is scheduled to open Sept. 17 at the Pittsburgh museum. The Warhol is collaborating with the International Center of Photography in New York City, which is also running the exhibit. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (KEITH SRAKOCIC/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

PITTSBURGH — The Andy Warhol Museum is undergoing an expansion plan worth $60 million.

According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, the Warhol museum announced that it would be expanded to a six-block section in Pittsburgh’s North Side. Those behind the project are hoping to transform the area into “The Pop District.”

Some additions to the museum will include public art displays, digital media production and live music.

The project will also carry a heavy focus on diversity. People aged 14-25 will have the opportunity to join a workforce development program that features different education programs and hands-on experience in producing social media content. Digital media labs and classrooms for this aspect of the project will be located on the seventh floor of a building on Isabella Street.

The Warhol is also hoping to hire 25 annual full-time and part-time positions. These employees will act as creative talent for the project and will mostly be members of the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color), LGBTQ+ and immigrant communities.

The Richard King Mellon Foundation will serve as one of the primary backers of the project, offering $15 million toward the project.

The project is expected to take 10 years to complete.

