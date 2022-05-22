ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

MN Lottery

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries...

Minnesota Senate Democrats call on Vikings owners to address wage theft claims

The Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center building in Eagan, Minnesota. It was built for the Minnesota Vikings with union labor, but nonunion workers on luxury apartments in the same development say they’re owed more than $100,000 in wages. (Photo by Nicole Neri/Minnesota Reformer) Twenty-five Minnesota Senate Democrats are calling...
Maryland edges Indiana 6-5 in 11 innings in Big Ten tourney

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ian Petrutz singled to tie the game in the bottom of the 10th inning before being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the 11th as top-seeded Maryland survived an upset bid by No. 8 seed Indiana for a 6-5 victory in the weather-delayed first round of the Big Ten Tournament. Maryland (45-10), which posted the best regular-season record in program history and came in on a seven-game win streak, advances to play the winner of the nightcap between No. 4 seed Illinois and 10th-seeded Michigan on Friday. Indiana (25-31) will play the loser of the nightcap on Friday.
Turtles crossing streets and roads across Minnesota may need some help

(St. Paul, MN) -- This is the peak time of year for turtles crossing streets and roads in Minnesota. Late May and June is also when many are hit by vehicles. D-N-R research biologist Krista Larson says some turtles are moving between bodies of water, however. She says most turtles we’re seeing right now “are females that are crossing land to find a good spot to nest.” Larson says there is no need to assist a turtle on a rural, gravel road, but you can help one cross a road with higher traffic volume by pulling over, turning on your hazards, and gently moving it the in same direction it was heading. For snapping turtles, she recommends using a shovel or broom to move them.
Library in west central Minnesota has surprise visitor

(Willmar, MN) -- The quiet of the Willmar Public Library was shattered on Monday afternoon when a deer smashed through a window and ran around inside. Head Librarian Andrew Bregar says some of the children in the library were frightened --but most of the others inside the library moved out of the way after the initial surprise. The deer crashed through the window around 12:30 and damaged some other windows trying to get out before leaving through the original entrance window.
Minnesota GOP endorses election denier to oversee elections

Attorney Kim Crockett was endorsed for secretary of state at the state Republican convention in Rochester. Photo by Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. Voting rights advocates are alarmed by Minnesota Republicans’ endorsed candidate for secretary of state Kim Crockett, who has called the 2020 election “rigged.”. She played a video...
Grassley calls for EAGLES Act revival

(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is asking colleagues to reconsider a measure designed to prevent future school shootings. Speaking at the beginning of a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday morning, Grassley called for the resurrection of the EAGLES Act, which would expand the U.S. Secret Service's National Threat Assessment Center, or NTAC, with a greater focus on school violence prevention. Grassley's remarks come in the wake of Tuesday's deadly mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The senator expressed his condolences to the victim's families.
Emerald ash borer confirmed in new west central Minnesota county

(Kandiyohi County, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has confirmed the presence of emerald ash borer (EAB) in Kandiyohi County for the first time. Officials say there are now 35 counties in the state, including Kandiyohi, with EAB. A tree care company reportedly contacted the MDA after suspecting a tree...
Noem reports fundraising down to the last dollar

(The Center Square) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem detailed $3.35 million in campaign fundraising this year, right down to the last dollar. The 197-page report filed with Secretary of State Steve Barnett's office includes a list of contributions as small as $1. The deadline to file campaign fundraising and...
DNR to test water for ‘forever chemicals’ in more than 30 cities

The state will conduct tests for toxic PFAS chemicals in more than 30 cities and more than a dozen large businesses. (Photo by Mark D. Tomer/Agricultural Research Service, USDA) The state’s next phase of drinking water tests for toxic chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment will include more than...
Where refugees in Iowa are arriving from

Compiled countries where refugees are arriving from in Iowa using data from the Refugee Processing Center. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Iowa surgeon denies nurse’s claims of manipulated patient-outcome data

A western Iowa surgeon is denying allegations that he provided substandard care for patients and manipulated patient-outcome data. (Photo via Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners) A western Iowa surgeon is denying allegations that he provided substandard care for patients and manipulated patient-outcome data. Through his attorney, Dr. Giovanni Ciuffo...
WEC delays election of new chair following resignation of Republican commissioner

Commissioner Dean Knudson of the WEC (screenshot from Zoom meeting) Dean Knudson, a Republican appointee to the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) and a former member of the Legislature who was an author of the legislation that created the body, resigned from his position on Wednesday ahead of its planned vote to elect a new chair.
