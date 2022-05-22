Vegas sets surprising USC win total for 2022 college football season

Maybe no big-time college football program changed this offseason as much as USC, and judging by the latest numbers from Vegas, it also got a lot better.

Vegas Insider released its win total projections for the 2022 football season, and calculated the Trojans' over/under at 8.5 wins this fall.

That's definitely an improvement from forgettable four-win season the team struggled through last fall, but still not quite ranked among the elite in the sport.

Four teams — Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, and Clemson — were projected to win more than 10 games this season.

Three others — Michigan, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma — have over/unders set at 9 wins or better.

USC's bombshell additions

After firing Clay Helton two games into last season, USC needed to make a big splash. And that it did by hiring Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma.

A young offensive guru who coached two Heisman winning quarterbacks, Riley had taken the Sooners to three straight College Football Playoff semifinal games.

Now he arrives in L.A. with a mandate to get USC back to the national championship, which the school hasn't won since the glory days of Carroll, Leinart, and Bush in 2004.

He'll have plenty of talent on the offensive side to work with after signing a loaded transfer class, including quarterback Caleb Williams, wide receiver Jordan Addison, who led college football with 17 TDs last fall, and running back Travis Dye.

