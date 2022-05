Seattle Police is searching for three suspects who robbed multiple people at gunpoint. Detectives said they are searching for a group who stole three cars at gunpoint in South Seattle and First Hill last Wednesday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), just after midnight, the suspects walked up to a man at a gas station near Rainier Ave. S. and S. Charlestown St. They then pointed guns at him and stole his vehicle.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO