Vegas sets Ohio State win total for 2022 college football season

Ohio State comes into the 2022 college football season off a two-loss outing in 2021 with losses to Oregon and Michigan that kept this team from the playoff.

Now, the Buckeyes lose two generational wide receivers to the NFL Draft, with Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave both going in the first round, but plenty of talent coming back on an offense that ranked No. 1 in the nation last fall.

Ohio State football win total

That's good enough for Vegas to set the Buckeyes' win total over/under at 10.5 for the coming season, according to Vegas Insider.

That puts Ohio State in elite company looking across college football, with only three other schools — Alabama, Clemson, and Georgia — registering double-digit win projections.

Those four teams also represent the most favored to make the College Football Playoff this season, according to most odds makers.

Buckeyes' returning talent

Ohio State returns starting quarterback C.J. Stroud for his second full season as starter following a campaign that saw him place fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Stroud passed for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns and brings back his top receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who led the team with 1,606 yards last season.

TreVeyon Henderson is back for his sophomore year after a dominant freshman effort in which he carried for 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns to lead the Buckeyes’ rushing attack.

