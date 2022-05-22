ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuomo calls for national assault weapons ban during Buffalo visit

 4 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo visited Buffalo on Sunday morning to address the Tops mass shooting and gun violence in general. Cuomo showed up for Sunday service at True Bethel Baptist Church, where...

nitehawk
4d ago

I’m sorry!!! Your name again is…. Aren’t you the same guy that released all those criminals even the murderers that should have done life???

Guy Vincent
3d ago

the gun the shooter bought was NY state compliant, he modified it later. Btw the shooter who was admitted to a mental institution also passed his background check to obtain his NY state bought gun.

RNln
4d ago

There are no "assault weapons" in the public domain. Semi-automatic rifles have been available for civilian use since the early 1900s, and regardless of what they look like, semi-automatic rifles today function precisely the same. Demonizing firearms is a sign of ignorance, nothing else. The criminal use of firearms is a symptom of what is wrong in our society, it is NOT the disease. "Progressive" Democrats who condemn our Constitution, attack our laws and the men and women of law enforcement, pervert our educational system, indoctrinate our children in corrupt and racist ideologies ARE the disease!! They are the "pandemic" that truely threatens the future of our country.

