Cuomo calls for national assault weapons ban during Buffalo visit

On May 6th, Jonathan Cervas, a postdoctoral fellow at Carnegie Mellon, sat impassively in a courtroom in the rural town of Bath, New York, taking notes. A week earlier, the New York State Court of Appeals had upheld an opinion issued by Patrick McAllister, the Republican-appointed presiding judge in Bath, which tossed out the congressional district maps that the State Legislature and the governor had approved earlier this year. Those maps would have created three additional Democratic districts in New York. McAllister had called such gerrymandering a “scourge” on democracy, and appointed Cervas to come up with something better. Now the clock was ticking: Cervas would have about two weeks to submit new maps. The districts had to be geographically contiguous, with a comparable number of residents in each. Ideally, they would fairly represent the interests of voters.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO