Chipley, FL

Chipley celebrates hometown sports hero Trent Forrest

By Carol Kent Wyatt cwyatt@nevespublishing.com
washingtoncounty.news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSigned with Florida State University while being ranked the 11th best shooting guard and 48th best overall high school player in the country. Named one of the top collegiate point guards in the nation. Played in nine NCAA Tournament games. Earned West Regional All-Tournament team honors as one of...

www.washingtoncounty.news

Flooding concerns ramp up as hurricane season approaches

Hurricane season is fast approaching, and residents in the south end of Washington County are anxious about what that could mean for the already perpetually flooded area. The residents in around Pine Ridge Drive, Rolling Pines Road, Childress Lane and Radcliffe Circle have been dealing with flooding since 2019, which has forced some to opt for the buyout program offered by the county.
#Florida State University#Nba#Ncaa Tournament#Sports Illustrated#The Bob Cousy Award#Acc Academic Honor Roll#Chipley High School#The Utah Jazz#Chs
