Chipley celebrates hometown sports hero Trent Forrest

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT – CDBG MITIGATION (CDBG-MIT) HUD recently allocated $46,926,000 in CDBG-MIT funding for the General Infrastructure Program (GIP) for Hurricane Michael-impacted communities. DEO will use a subrecipient model to deliver funding for approved projects. Funding will be awarded to selected subrecipients through a request for applications (RFA) process in accordance with established application guidelines and evaluation criteria. Eligible activities include only projects that will demonstrably increase community resilience. These might include the acquisition, construction, reconstruction, rehabilitation or installation (including design features and improvements that promote energy efficiency) of public works, public facilities (except for buildings for the general conduct of government), and site or other improvements.
