In the summer of 2017, Jim Fix worked as a seasonal boat inspector at North Sterling State Park after he retired from the Department of Corrections in 2014. He learned that the marina was going to be available to a new concessionaire the following season. He and his wife, Patti, went through the bidding process and, after being awarded the contract in the spring of 2018, opened PJ Marina for the season. Jim and Patti opened the doors in May 2018 with basic services for boaters and campers.

STERLING, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO