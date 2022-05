UPDATE 8:25 p.m.: Storms are now moving over the Rolling Plains and will continue eastward, exiting the area. Once again, heavy rain fell across parts of the area. The National Weather Service relayed observations showing 2 to 3 inches fell in south Lubbock in less than an hour. This pushes the total for the past 24 hours across a few parts of the county to about 3 to 4 inches of rain.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO